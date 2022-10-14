ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Ashland Hosts Fall Fest 2022

ASHLAND – After yesterday’s first-ever Ashland Hometown Parade, the Town of Ashland hosted a Fall Fest at The Corner Spot- Ashland. . There was food, face painting, and music. There were also pumpkin-themed games. The event was organized by Beth Reynolds and Ashley Place. Petroni Media Company photos...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Southborough Safe Places & Edwards Church Hosting Voices Carry Gallery Exhibit October 15 Only

FRAMINGHAM – Southborough Safe Spaces and All Things Sparkley Photography brings their Voices Carry photography exhibit to Edwards Church in Framingham on October 15. For A One Night Special Showing come and experience the second gallery opening of the LGBTQIA+ community photos taken by photographer Chelsea Bradway of All Things Sparkley Photography. from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 15.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Public Lands Grand Opening Weekend in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Public Lands, a specialty store focused on outdoor and active lifestyle gear and apparel, and committed to celebrating and protecting public lands for all, is hosting a grand opening celebration Friday, October 14 and throughout the weekend, at its new Framingham location. The Framingham store is located...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland’s First-Ever Hometown Parade Saturday

ASHLAND – The Town of Ashland will host its first-ever hometown parade on Saturday. The parade starts at 2 p.m. traveling from the MBTA lot on Pleasant Street and ending at Stone Park. Some roads will be closing just after 1:30 p.m. They include: Pleasant Street, Tilton Street, Cherry...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland Hosting Festival of Lights on Sunday

ASHLAND – The Town of Ashland and Ashland Indians will host a Festival of Lights celebration at The Corner Spot in Ashland on Sunday, October 16. The Festival of Lights, Diwali, is a major festivals celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs. The festival usually lasts five days and is...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Business Association Meeting Monday Evening

FRAMINGHAM – The next meeting of the Framingham Business Association will be held on Monday evening, October 17. The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Framingham Station restaurant, located at 417 Waverely Street in Framingham. The guest speaker will David Zamarin, who founded Detrapel. A Shark Tank...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Shayne M. LaFrance, 43

FRAMINGHAM – Shayne M. LaFrance, 43, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Born in Framingham, he was the son of Sandra L. Rego & her husband Manuel of Conway, SC, and the late Maynard LaFrance. Since he was a young boy, Shayne loved...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Route 9 Starbucks Temporarily Closed

FRAMINGHAM – The new Starbucks on Route 9 East, next to Whole Food is temporarily closed this morning, October 14. It may re-open this afternoon, but may not open until Saturday, October 15, said an employee. There is a sewer pipe problem outside the building. Until the repair is...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

