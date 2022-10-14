Read full article on original website
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Ashland Hosts Fall Fest 2022
ASHLAND – After yesterday’s first-ever Ashland Hometown Parade, the Town of Ashland hosted a Fall Fest at The Corner Spot- Ashland. . There was food, face painting, and music. There were also pumpkin-themed games. The event was organized by Beth Reynolds and Ashley Place. Petroni Media Company photos...
VIDEO & SLIDESHOW: Ashland’s First-Ever Hometown Parade
ASHLAND – Saturday was the first-ever Ashland Hometown Parade. The parade began off Pleasant Street near the MBTA parking lot. It ventured down a sparse crowd on Pleasant Street, down Tilton & Cherry Street, and eventually to Stone Park, where there was a bigger crowd. There were more than...
Hopkinton Library Holding Launch Event For New Library of Things on October 22
HOPKINTON — Town Manager Norman Khumalo and Library Director Nanci Milone-Hill announced the launch of the Hopkinton Public Library’s new Library of Things. The Library of Things official launch, “Meet the Things,” will take place at the Hopkinton Public Library on Saturday, october 22 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
PHOTOS: Rini Wins Jack Abby’s United Way of Tri-County 5K Road Race
FRAMINGHAM – Saturday was a beautiful fall day for a 5K, and almost 600 individuals registered to participate in the United Way of Tri-County’s 5K run/walk sponsored by Jack’s Abby Craft Brewers. The 5K supports the United Way of Tri-County, based in Framingham. United Way of Tri-County...
Framingham Firefighters Local 1652 Hosting Halloween Mini Golf Event Saturday
FRAMINGHAM _ The Framingham Firefighters Local 1652 will hold a Halloween-themed mini golf event on Saturday, October 22. The event will be held at Putts & More at 750 Concord Street in Holliston from 3 to 6 p.m. The event is open to the public. No need to pre-register, you...
Fire Safety Storytime at Christa McAuliffe Library
FRAMINGHAM – The Christa McAuliffe library branch will hold a special story time with firefighters on Monday, October 17. Story time is from 10 to 11 a.m. and is designed for children ages 2-5. There also will be a craft.
HOME OF THE WEEK: 5-Bedroom Colonial in Framingham Priced at $769,900
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a 5-bedroom Colonial home in Framingham,. The 108 Indian Head Road property is priced at $769,900. Built in 1967, the property has 2,473 square feet of living space, and sits on just less than a half acre lot.
Southborough Safe Places & Edwards Church Hosting Voices Carry Gallery Exhibit October 15 Only
FRAMINGHAM – Southborough Safe Spaces and All Things Sparkley Photography brings their Voices Carry photography exhibit to Edwards Church in Framingham on October 15. For A One Night Special Showing come and experience the second gallery opening of the LGBTQIA+ community photos taken by photographer Chelsea Bradway of All Things Sparkley Photography. from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 15.
Framingham Rotary Club Hosting 9th Annual Pancake Breakfast on November 5
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Rotary Club will host its 9th annual pancake breakfast on Saturday, November 5 at Keefe Technical High School, at 750 Winter Street in Framingham. Breakfast will be served 8 to 11 a.m. Cost is $5 per person. Veterans and their families are invited at no...
Public Lands Grand Opening Weekend in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Public Lands, a specialty store focused on outdoor and active lifestyle gear and apparel, and committed to celebrating and protecting public lands for all, is hosting a grand opening celebration Friday, October 14 and throughout the weekend, at its new Framingham location. The Framingham store is located...
Energize Framingham Hosting Table To Farm Coffee & Dessert on Sunday To Discuss Organic Recycling Efforts
FRAMINGHAM – The organization Energize Framingham will hold a table to farm coffee and dessert on Sunday, October 16, to discuss the benefits of organic recycling,. The event will be held at the home of Nanette and David Magnani from 11 a.m. to 12:30 pm. To attend RSVP at...
Ashland’s First-Ever Hometown Parade Saturday
ASHLAND – The Town of Ashland will host its first-ever hometown parade on Saturday. The parade starts at 2 p.m. traveling from the MBTA lot on Pleasant Street and ending at Stone Park. Some roads will be closing just after 1:30 p.m. They include: Pleasant Street, Tilton Street, Cherry...
Ashland Hosting Festival of Lights on Sunday
ASHLAND – The Town of Ashland and Ashland Indians will host a Festival of Lights celebration at The Corner Spot in Ashland on Sunday, October 16. The Festival of Lights, Diwali, is a major festivals celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs. The festival usually lasts five days and is...
Framingham High Class of 1992 Reunion November 12
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High Class of 1992 will hold its 30th reunion on Saturday, November 12, 2022. The event will take place at Owen O’Leary’s at 50 Turnpike Road in Southborough from 6 p.m. to midnight. The DJ will be 1992 graduate Felix Quinones. Send any...
Framingham Business Association Meeting Monday Evening
FRAMINGHAM – The next meeting of the Framingham Business Association will be held on Monday evening, October 17. The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Framingham Station restaurant, located at 417 Waverely Street in Framingham. The guest speaker will David Zamarin, who founded Detrapel. A Shark Tank...
Exhibit ‘A’ Hosting Oddities Market Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company will host an Oddities Market at its outdoor Beer Garden on Saturday, October 15. The event is weather permitting from 2 to 7 p.m. at 81 Morton Street in Framingham. It is a free all ages event in the garden, but...
Shayne M. LaFrance, 43
FRAMINGHAM – Shayne M. LaFrance, 43, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Born in Framingham, he was the son of Sandra L. Rego & her husband Manuel of Conway, SC, and the late Maynard LaFrance. Since he was a young boy, Shayne loved...
Police: Car Strikes Framingham House at 5 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – A car struck a house at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12. There was damage to the vehicle and the front of the house at the single-vehicle crash at 22 Walnut Street at 5:19 a.m., said Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The male driver of the vehicle...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, October 14, 2022
1 Public Lands opens today at Shoppers World with a ribbon cutting at 8;45 a.m. 2. Tomorrow is the last day to bid on one of the 5 Noche de Fiesta paintings. Money raised from the auction supports the Framingham Public Library Foundation. 3. BRONCOS in action:. Girls volleyball has...
Route 9 Starbucks Temporarily Closed
FRAMINGHAM – The new Starbucks on Route 9 East, next to Whole Food is temporarily closed this morning, October 14. It may re-open this afternoon, but may not open until Saturday, October 15, said an employee. There is a sewer pipe problem outside the building. Until the repair is...
