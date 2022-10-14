FRAMINGHAM – Southborough Safe Spaces and All Things Sparkley Photography brings their Voices Carry photography exhibit to Edwards Church in Framingham on October 15. For A One Night Special Showing come and experience the second gallery opening of the LGBTQIA+ community photos taken by photographer Chelsea Bradway of All Things Sparkley Photography. from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 15.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO