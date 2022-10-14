Read full article on original website
Ghosts of Saratoga Trolley Tour makes its debut
Saratoga Springs History Museum and Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center have announced a new seasonal guided trolley tour during the Halloween season. The tour covers many ghostly locations in Saratoga Springs including the Canfield Casino.
Albany’s Best Bakeries: A Sweet Treat for Everyone
Albany is a great place to live for many reasons: the food, the culture, and the people. But one of the best things about Albany is the bakeries. No matter what you're in the mood for, there's a bakery with what you're looking for. In the last few years, several new bakeries have opened up, quickly becoming some of the best places in the city to get a sweet treat. Here are just a few of Albany's best bakeries:
wamc.org
Rogovoy Report 10/14/22
With so much going on culturally speaking in our region, this is my highly selective, curated snapshot of some of the most promising events happening this weekend …. Music at Trinity and the Cantilena Chamber Choir present Music for the Dance, a program combining choral and instrumental chamber music, including works by Piazzolla, Elizondo, Brahms, and Monteverdi, featuring the Palmer Trio, at Trinity Church in Lenox, Mass., on Sunday at 3. (Sun, Oct 16)
wamc.org
Food Friday 10/14/22: Beer and Brewing
We soak up the suds on this edition of Food Friday. Harry Whalen of Great Flats Brewing, Rick Davidson of Davison Brothers Brewing Company and WAMC's Joe Donahue join Ray Graf in Studio A to sip a few brews and take your calls. 800-348-2551 is the number. BYOB. Great Flats...
Psychic medium coming to Albany Rural Cemetery
Following last October's sold-out presentation, psychic medium Michele Lyons Polito will once again discuss all things paranormal at the Albany Rural Cemetery's historic chapel on Saturday, October 22, at 7 p.m.
Sublime tribute band to perform in Saratoga Springs
Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime is set to perform at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs on December 28 from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The band will be performing with special guests Joe Samba and Brett Wilson.
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Lake George Women for Women In Need invites new members to Beach Club mixer
The Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) is holding a New Member Mixer on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lake George Beach Club on Lower Montcalm Street. The mixer is an opportunity for anyone interested in joining the organization to meet...
Leaf Peeping: Taconic Sculpture Park
Driving down the Taconic State Parkway in Columbia County, you may have seen this iconic face staring back at you. Gaea, a sculpture of Mother Earth, is just one of 40 sculptures at the Taconic Sculpture Park.
WNYT
New salon opens on Saratoga Lake
Shear Gold Salon is now open in Saratoga Springs. Owner Sydney Reichart says it offers a variety of services depending on your beauty needs. Reichart and her team recently celebrated a ribbon cutting with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. Reichart says she wants her customers to enjoy their experience,...
Crumbl Cookies opening two Capital Region stores
Crumbl Cookies, a cookie company chain, is making its way to the Capital Region. The company is opening a store in Latham and Clifton Park.
Upstate New York Water Park Iconic Slides for Sale on Facebook
You ever dream of having a water park in your own backyard? Well, here is your chance! You can buy authentic water park water slides for only a few grand, and it's available on Facebook Marketplace, of all places. Water Slide World to be Demolished for Housing Project. Water Slide...
TripAdvisor Blog
Weekend in Saratoga Springs: Your guide to New York's most haunted city
Do you believe in ghosts? Conner Gossel does, and he thinks that Saratoga Springs, New York—set in the foothills of the Adirondacks—is one of the spookiest places in America. Conner has carved out a career for himself as the “Haunted Historian,” hunting down the country’s most historic supernatural settings.
nippertown.com
Putnam Place Rallying Behind Chad Stevens in Upcoming Benefit, October 16th
SARATOGA SPRINGS – On October 16th, Putnam Place will be exemplifying community through music, as it rallies behind local Chad “Superman” Stevens. The benefit for Stevens, currently battling cancer, will feature music from Waller Road. Putnam Place invites those thinking of attending to join them on October...
Local businesswoman to be featured on Shark Tank
Local businesswoman Tracy Slocum will be on ABC's Shark Tank featuring her luxury brand Pretty Rugged. The episode will premiere on October 21.
Here’s The Scoop On The Capital Region’s Newest Stewart’s
One of the best things about the Capital Region is that you’re never far from a Stewart’s Shops. Forgot to get milk from the grocery store? They’ve got you. Want the literal best peanut butter ice cream on planet Earth? Get it by the half-gallon. Need a great cup of coffee with a ludicrous flavor? You’re probably less than a mile away.
newyorkalmanack.com
DEC Awards $1.35M In Land Trust Easement Grants
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced nearly $1.35 million in awards to four land trusts to help protect and preserve local forests. The awards were announced during a press conference at the Wiawaka Center for Women in Lake George, Warren County, with the Land Trust Alliance and other partners working together to protect forests and combat climate change.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
2 Conrad Street: Daniel Grady of Adams to PB Summer Street LLC, $80,000 on 09/29/2022. 6 Dubis Street: Jacqueline D Seuss RET and Jacqueline D. Seuss of Adams to Elias H. Masse, $225,000 on 09/26/2022. 20 Highland Avenue: John H. Keating Sr of Adams to Laurie D. Haas, $195,000 on...
franklincountynow.com
Petition To Remove Native American Statue On Route 2
(Charlemont, MA) An online petition has picked up over 1,000 signatures to remove “The Big Indian” statue at the Native and Himalayan Views, formerly The Big Indian Shop, on Route 2 in Charlemont. Tomantha Sylvester started the petition and said “Our area (Western and Central Massachusetts) is full...
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi discusses first proposed city budget
Earlier this month, Saratoga Springs Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi presented a $54 million budget plan for 2023. It was the first municipal budget for the first-term Democrat. While the proposed budget includes more revenue than the 2022 spending plan, the budget also includes an average tax increase of 3.72%, which...
One of the Country’s Best Small Cities to Live In is In Upstate New York!
This might not come as a surprise to anyone who grew up in Upstate New York and has visited this city. If you asked anyone in the area to tell you what city they think was a top small city that made the list of the best in the United States, I think most people would say the same one. Now a poll is out that just proves it to the whole country.
