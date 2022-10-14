ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Q 105.7

Albany’s Best Bakeries: A Sweet Treat for Everyone

Albany is a great place to live for many reasons: the food, the culture, and the people. But one of the best things about Albany is the bakeries. No matter what you're in the mood for, there's a bakery with what you're looking for. In the last few years, several new bakeries have opened up, quickly becoming some of the best places in the city to get a sweet treat. Here are just a few of Albany's best bakeries:
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Rogovoy Report 10/14/22

With so much going on culturally speaking in our region, this is my highly selective, curated snapshot of some of the most promising events happening this weekend …. Music at Trinity and the Cantilena Chamber Choir present Music for the Dance, a program combining choral and instrumental chamber music, including works by Piazzolla, Elizondo, Brahms, and Monteverdi, featuring the Palmer Trio, at Trinity Church in Lenox, Mass., on Sunday at 3. (Sun, Oct 16)
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Food Friday 10/14/22: Beer and Brewing

We soak up the suds on this edition of Food Friday. Harry Whalen of Great Flats Brewing, Rick Davidson of Davison Brothers Brewing Company and WAMC's Joe Donahue join Ray Graf in Studio A to sip a few brews and take your calls. 800-348-2551 is the number. BYOB. Great Flats...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

New salon opens on Saratoga Lake

Shear Gold Salon is now open in Saratoga Springs. Owner Sydney Reichart says it offers a variety of services depending on your beauty needs. Reichart and her team recently celebrated a ribbon cutting with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. Reichart says she wants her customers to enjoy their experience,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

DEC Awards $1.35M In Land Trust Easement Grants

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced nearly $1.35 million in awards to four land trusts to help protect and preserve local forests. The awards were announced during a press conference at the Wiawaka Center for Women in Lake George, Warren County, with the Land Trust Alliance and other partners working together to protect forests and combat climate change.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

2 Conrad Street: Daniel Grady of Adams to PB Summer Street LLC, $80,000 on 09/29/2022. 6 Dubis Street: Jacqueline D Seuss RET and Jacqueline D. Seuss of Adams to Elias H. Masse, $225,000 on 09/26/2022. 20 Highland Avenue: John H. Keating Sr of Adams to Laurie D. Haas, $195,000 on...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
franklincountynow.com

Petition To Remove Native American Statue On Route 2

(Charlemont, MA) An online petition has picked up over 1,000 signatures to remove “The Big Indian” statue at the Native and Himalayan Views, formerly The Big Indian Shop, on Route 2 in Charlemont. Tomantha Sylvester started the petition and said “Our area (Western and Central Massachusetts) is full...
CHARLEMONT, MA

