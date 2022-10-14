ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden's Blunders: the latest and 'greatest'

By Audacy Staff
 2 days ago

Just when you thought President Joe Biden's verbal gaffes -- let's call them blunders -- were under control, a new batch emerged.

We also take on the ongoing saga of Mayor Cantrell in New Orleans, who raised eyebrows by taking first-class flights on the city's dime then claiming it was the fault of a GOP conspiracy against her.

How's that exactly? Listen to find out. Red Meat also takes on inflation, California's latest on gender reassignment surgery, and more.

Comments / 281

SassyBitch87
2d ago

To all you Trump haters out there. You think Biden is better then Trump. How about you compare what both accomplished and see which President has made your life better and SAFER. ATTACK ME LEFTISTS LIKE YOU ALWAYS DO.

Reply(28)
327
Donna Ewing
2d ago

His lying has been on going for many years...no way was he the best pic out of 20 people that were vying for nom for democratic run for president. If people believe this they are a huge part of Americas problem. We won't even mention Camel..geez

Reply(27)
163
Kelly D Schneider
2d ago

His Blunders come fast and often, when he gets off his teleprompter, mistakes so often his handlers have to lie to cover for him. His Administration are all Incompetent , A border czar that refuses to go to the border, “come on man” !

Reply(4)
134
