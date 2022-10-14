ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teachers to vote on strike action over pay across Great Britain

By Richard Adams Education editor
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Members of the NASUWT taking part in a cost of living demonstration in London in June. Photograph: Guy Smallman/Getty Images

The two largest teaching unions have announced they will vote on industrial action after the government failed to improve its pay offer, raising the prospect of strikes closing schools and colleges this winter.

The NASUWT union said ballots were being sent to its members, with voting to close on 9 January, while the National Education Union said it would do the same next week after the vast majority of its members said they supported a ballot on strike action.

The Department for Education has offered a 5% pay rise to teachers and headteachers in England for the current academic year but the NASUWT said it wanted a 12% rise to meet the rise in the cost of living. Offers of 5% have also been made in Scotland and Wales.

The union said the ballot came after ministers “failed to engage in negotiations” despite repeated calls to do so. Last week the schools minister Jonathan Gullis said the government would “not budge” over the 5% pay award.

Related: Schools urge parents to help plug funding gaps as costs soar

Patrick Roach, the NASUWT’s general secretary, said ministers “will be entirely responsible” for industrial action unless they deliver a better deal.

“The government has failed to recognise the damaging impact of years of real terms pay cuts on the morale of teachers, which is fuelling the teacher recruitment and retention crisis ,” Roach said.

The 5% pay offer was “unacceptable” when inflation was more than 10% and would cause “even more financial misery for hard-working teachers”, he said.

“The government must ensure additional money is provided to schools and colleges to ensure that this year’s pay award does not become a lottery.”

The NASUWT will ballot members in England, Wales and Scotland, while the NEU will ballot members in England and Wales.

The NEU said more than 60% of teachers had voted in a preliminary ballot over the last three weeks, with 86% supporting strike action.

If the results of the preliminary ballot were repeated in the formal ballot, the NEU would comfortably meet the government’s legal criteria for a national strike, which requires at least 50% of a union’s total membership to vote in favour.

Mary Bousted, the joint general secretary of the NEU, said: “The latest pay rise, which the present government refuses to fully fund, will simply not do. Our members expect a fully funded, above-inflation pay rise and have today demonstrated their willingness to consider strike action in pursuit of one.”

BBC

Anti-racism training in Wales to boost ethnically diverse teachers

Teachers are being given anti-racism training in Wales as pupils have spoken of their experiences of racist bullying and feeling isolated in schools. Wales is the first UK nation to make the history of Britain's colonial past mandatory in school lessons. Figures show that 35 teachers identify as black and...
SOCIETY
BBC

LifeSkills colleges in Suffolk, Essex and Yorkshire in administration

A specialist education provider for 16 to 18-year-olds has gone into administration, with pupils and parents being given one day's notice of the colleges closing. LifeSkills has independent centres in Suffolk, Essex and Yorkshire, providing learning for those "not engaged by the school system". The aunt of one pupil, who...
EDUCATION
BBC

Independent Scotland would apply to rejoin European Union - Sturgeon

An independent Scotland would apply to rejoin the European Union and redesign the energy market, according to a new economic prospectus. The Scottish government paper, which will be published on Monday, will set out proposals for key issues, such as currency and border arrangements. It will also outline a migration...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Nurses, ambulance staff and hospital cleaners balloted on strike action

More than 400,000 health workers are to be balloted for strikes, threatening a massive escalation of industrial unrest across the country in growing disputes over issues including pay.Unison announced that its members ranging from nursing staff and ambulance crews to hospital porters and cleaners, in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, will vote in the coming weeks on whether to mount a campaign of industrial action.Members of other health unions representing nurses, midwives, ambulance crews and physiotherapists are also being balloted for industrial action.Almost a million NHS workers could be involved in strikes and other forms of industrial action before Christmas.Unison...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school

Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
EDUCATION
The Independent

NHS waiting list hits 7m for first time ever

The NHS waiting list for treatment has hit seven million people for the first time ever, as A&E trolley waits also hit a record high.New data from NHS England shows there were 7.0 million people waiting to start routine hospital treatment at the end of August.This is up from 6.8 million in July and is the highest number since records began in August 2007.Meanwhile, the number of people enduring long trolley waits – referring to the time spent in A&E before people are found a bed on a hospital ward – has also risen.The number waiting more than 12 hours in A&E departments in England from a decision to admit them to actually being admitted hit 32,776 people in September.This is up from 28,756 in August and is the highest number in records going back to August 2010. Read More Kyiv denies Crimea bridge attack as Nato ‘faces long cold war’ – liveTruss ‘lost in denial’ over market turmoil - live
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Covid cases surge across UK again as one in 35 people in England now has virus

Covid cases in the UK have risen again, with one in 35 people in England now having the virus. It is the fourth consecutive increase in England.The rise means the total number of people in private households in the UK testing positive for coronavirus stood at 1.7 million in the week to 3 October, up 31 per cent from 1.3 million in the previous week.In England, the estimated number of people testing positive was 1,513,700, equating to 2.78 per cent of the population.Infections increased in all regions of England in the latest week, except for the northeast, where the trend...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf: ‘I lost millions because I couldn’t keep my mouth shut’

The United States of America was born from protest: the country’s roots grew from dissent. Yet, today, social protest is often looked upon with disdain, even as selfish. If any evidence is needed, just look at how Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel for the national anthem effectively cost him his NFL career. While the fallout from Kaepernick’s actions became an international talking point, it wasn’t at all unsurprising. Especially if you were to ask former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, who, 20 years before Kaepernick, himself began to protest oppression and tyranny during the national anthem – and also suffered the consequences.
NBA
The Guardian

The Guardian

