luxury-houses.net
Asking $13.4 Million! This 14,000 SF French Inspired Mansion is Truly An Entertainers Dream in Scottsdale, Arizona
10947 E Wingspan Way in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10947 E Wingspan Way, Scottsdale, Arizona is a jewel of Silverleaf features an exceptional layout with elegant living spaces and a resort inspired backyard with pool and spa offers complete privacy with amazing views. This Mansion in Scottsdale offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10947 E Wingspan Way, please contact Lee Courtney (Phone : 480-296-5922) at West USA Realty for full support and perfect service.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Phoenix
If you’re looking for an affordable Phoenix vacation rental, consider staying in one of Airbnbs in Phoenix. These places often offer great hospitality, as well as space that can accommodate as many as 6 people. Some of these properties have amenities that are unheard of in hotel rooms, including a coffee maker and a closet.
recordpatriot.com
On Kari Lake's campaign for Arizona governor, the mic is always hot
PHOENIX - If you'd like to speak with Kari Lake, there are some things you should know first. One is that Kari Lake does not say "um." Kari Lake's words are crisp and clean and, when needed, they can be warm or they can be harsh. The more confrontational you are, the more composed Kari Lake will become. People have said Kari Lake is "Donald Trump in heels," but really, she is Donald Trump with media training and polish. Her sentences are perfectly complete. Her hair is cropped into a familiar pixie cut, left over from 22 years on the anchor desk at Channel 10, the Fox affiliate in Phoenix, where she entered living rooms every weeknight at 5 and 9. The name Kari Lake, first and last, is known by virtually everyone in Arizona. It has power. When Kari Lake walks into a room, all eyes turn to Kari Lake. She is one of those people.
lafamilytravel.com
Float Like A Ghost At The Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival
If you’ve never heard of the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, you’re not alone. I’d never heard of it either until a few years ago. I found it while researching fun, interesting, Halloween-themed activities to do with kids. Intrigued, my wife and I decided to check it...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tucson, AZ
Tucson, Arizona, is one of the best places to go when you want a place to unwind or a vacation for a few days. With over 300 days of rays of sunshine, superb desert scenery, and a great list of restaurants that you must try, Tucson is the best place to go!
Which areas of the Valley received the most rainfall Saturday?
PHOENIX — Scattered storms made their way into the Valley early Saturday afternoon and stuck around the remainder of the day. Areas in the southeast Valley received over 1.22 inches of rain during that timeframe. Nearly 1.5 inches of rain fell in Buckeye. All rainfall totals are updated as...
citysuntimes.com
Ginnys Kitchen is officially open for business
Ginnys Kitchen in Scottsdale is open for business and marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 4. “Officially official, the grand ribbon ceremony says so,” the restaurant shared in a social media post after the ceremony. “We are open for business and so ready for this community to make us your new stomping grounds.”
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Arizona
This eatery put extra time and effort into their dessert menu.
ABC 15 News
Hidden Gem: Arizona is home to one of the largest meteorite galleries in the world
TEMPE, AZ — Learn where meteorites come from and how planets form at Arizona State University! This Arizona hidden gem can be found on campus in Tempe at the Center for Meteorite Studies. The curated display features thousands of space rock samples beautifully arranged in glass cases on the...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Ahwatukee teen, 14, publishes a dystopian thriller on Amazon
Karina Breyer sure didn’t let a global pandemic and a months-long school closure cast her into a funk. The Ahwatukee teen used that time to finish a 300-page novel that she started at age 11. Now 14 and a freshman at Desert Vista High School, Karina self-published “A 300...
KTAR.com
Arizona Lottery player running out of time to collect $4.3M The Pick jackpot
PHOENIX – An Arizona Lottery player is running out of time to collect on a ticket worth up to $4.3 million. A jackpot entry for The Pick game was purchased three months ago at the Safeway at Guadalupe and Alma School roads in Mesa. It matched all six numbers...
Was it a tornado? No, it was actually a landspout
SUN LAKES, Ariz. — Residents southeast of Phoenix took to social media Sunday afternoon for an explanation for what appeared to be a tornado in the sky. The National Weather Service in Phoenix was quick to explain that it in fact was a landspout, not a tornado. NWS Phoenix...
Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Most Terrifying Places In America'
Cheapism compiled a list of the most terrifying places in America.
KTAR.com
Storm systems strike metro Phoenix early Saturday, expected to continue
PHOENIX — Special storm warnings were issued in Glendale, Peoria and Surprise early on Saturday as rain, wind and some instances of hail hit the Valley. Hail was seen in Peoria at around 9:30 a.m., just inside the Loop 101 and rain dampened roads in Glendale just prior. Some...
Glendale Star
Taco shop brings homemade Mexican food to Glendale
Gustavo Rebollar and Erika Siqueiros’ Mexican heritage is reflected in every corner of their new Glendale taco shop, Tacos Chisco. Tucked in the 51st and Union Hills Shopping Center, the shop is owned and operated by Rebollar, Siqueiros and their family. Tacos Chisco had a soft launch on Aug. 24 but will hold its grand opening on Oct. 22.
biztucson.com
Bigger, Better El Tour de Tucson
As the Banner-University Medicine El Tour de Tucson prepares for its 39th year, it’s even more noteworthy to consider its charitable impact: more than $100 million raised for local and international charity organizations since 1983. It’s a crowning achievement for a signature event that draws over 7,000 cyclists to...
clayconews.com
MULTIPLE FATALITY COLLISION ON INTERSTATE 17 AT TABLE MESA ROAD IN MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is reporting that on Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 3:51 A.M, a four-vehicle fatal collision occurred on northbound Interstate 17 (I-17) at milepost 236 (Table Mesa Road). The driver of a Toyota SUV traveling southbound in the northbound...
AZFamily
Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes
Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. The storms also caused damage from high winds including power outages and flooding from rain. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST. |
Plant sales in Tucson just in time for your fall garden
Monsoon is over and temperatures are beginning to cool. For local gardeners, this means only one thing: The time to plant a fall garden in Tucson has arrived.
