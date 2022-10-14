ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Daily Mail

MLS playoffs round-up: Austin FC eliminate Real Salt Lake in a penalty-kick shootout, while CF Montreal outlast Orlando City to advance to East semifinals

Sebastian Driussi scored two goals and Brad Stuver stopped two shots in the decisive penalty-kick shootout as host Austin FC defeated short-handed Real Salt Lake 3-1 on penalties following a 2-2 draw Sunday afternoon in their first-round Western Conference playoff game. Driussi, Diego Fagundez and Emiliano Rigoni converted their penalties...
AUSTIN, TX
ESPN

CF Montreal outlasts Orlando City to advance to East semifinals

Ismael Kone scored his first career MLS Cup Playoff goal midway through the second half to help lift CF Montreal to a 2-0 Eastern Conference first-round victory over visiting Orlando City SC on Sunday night. Djordje Mihailovic converted a penalty kick deep into second-half stoppage time to seal Montreal's first...
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

San Diego Wave outlast Chicago Red Stars in NWSL playoff marathon

For all the glamour and attacking talent the San Diego Wave have, the story of their debut season may just be their toughness and determination. San Diego wore down a stubborn Chicago Red Stars side to take a 2-1 extra time win, sending a 26,215 crowd — breaking an NWSL record the Houston Dash had set just hours earlier — at Snapdragon Stadium home happy. Alex Morgan bagged a 110th minute winner after Yuki Nagasato and Emily van Egmond had scored for each side in regulation. A stunning mistake gave Chicago an unexpected lead. Kailen Sheridan, who is contending for NWSL Goalkeeper...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Edmonton and Buffalo take the ice in non-conference matchup

Buffalo Sabres (1-1-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (1-1-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Buffalo Sabres square off in a non-conference matchup. Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 32-14-3 in home games a season ago. The Oilers allowed 3.1 goals per...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Flames Snap Historical Season Opener Losing Streak

The Calgary Flames opened their 2022-23 season with a 5-3 win over the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche. The game marked the first time since 2009 that the team walked away from a season opener with a victory. For many years, the Flames had the unwanted distinction of owning the longest losing streak when it came to season openers. After Thursday night, they passed the torch to the Arizona Coyotes, who recently extended their losing streak to six seasons after a 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
DENVER, CO

