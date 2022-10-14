The Calgary Flames opened their 2022-23 season with a 5-3 win over the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche. The game marked the first time since 2009 that the team walked away from a season opener with a victory. For many years, the Flames had the unwanted distinction of owning the longest losing streak when it came to season openers. After Thursday night, they passed the torch to the Arizona Coyotes, who recently extended their losing streak to six seasons after a 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO