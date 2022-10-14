Read full article on original website
Retasket named Hollister Teacher of the Month for October
The Hollister R-V School District recognized 6th grade science teacher Brandy Retasket at the October board of education meeting, as teacher of the month. “Mrs. Retasket is one of those special teachers that leaves a lasting impression on her students and colleagues,” Hollister Middle School Principal Rachel Hodges said. “Each morning when I stop by to check in on teachers, Mrs. Retasket always has current or former students vying for her attention. They all just want to be in her presence, wish her a good day, or give her a hug.”
Hollister Band takes 1st at Hamilton Power Band Classic
The Hollister Tiger Band traveled to the Lake Hamilton Power Band Classic on Saturday, Oct. 8, placing 1st in class. The band, color guard, and percussion each received Division 1 ratings. Additionally, the Tiger band swept the caption awards including outstanding music, visual, general effect, guard, and percussion. Band Director...
Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri
STONE COUNTY, Mo. – A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation posted a photo Friday of Jackson Sifford with the mushroom in southwest Missouri. Chicken of the Woods mushrooms are layered, fan-shaped, and fleshy. They grow in overlapping clusters on dead or dying […]
Branson Chamber opens nominations for Black Tie Awards
The Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB have opened nominations for the 2022 Black Tie Awards. The Black Tie Awards honor six community members who the Chamber and CVB feel enrich the lives of those around them and who also further the mission of the chamber to enhance the quality of experiences for visitors to the region.
Horse saved by firefighters in Rockaway Beach
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to Rockaway Beach on Saturday for a large animal rescue, according to their Facebook page. The firefighters found a horse trapped in mud and the animal appeared to have been there for a significant amount of time. A...
Fundraising fishing tournament Oct. 22
The biggest fundraising event of the year for the Branson Veterans of America 913 is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Scotty’s Trout Dock and Marina in Branson. The annual Trout Team Tournament will begin at 8 a.m. and run until 1 p.m., with teams of two competing for a top prize of $500. In addition to cash prizes for first, second, and third place, there will be an optional side pot for biggest fish, and other prizes.
See 2 Carthage Mansions Connected by a Secret Underground Tunnel
I've seen many Missouri mansions and I've seen a few secret underground tunnels, but I've never seen 2 mansions that are actually connected by an underground tunnel, but that's exactly what I've found in Carthage. Last year, we shared these 2 Carthage, Missouri mansions that are currently available for $3.1...
Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condos
Gottfried Furniture Company Building.Joseph Bulger, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Gottfried Furniture Company Building located at 326 Boonville Avenue in Springfield, Missouri was built in about 1890. It's a historic three-story, rectangular building. The architectural style is Late Victorian. It was originally a red-painted brick building. The unique design of this building makes it vibrant with character and very attractive. In 2007, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. At the time of the nomination of this historical building to be added to the register, it was vacant.
How Springfield Police, EMS tackle the mental health problem
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If someone experiences a breakdown, the police respond. If they identify a mental health situation, they call EMS and a mental health specialist from Burrell Health through their co-responder program. “If law enforcement has requested us on the scene, because they feel like the patient needs...
Dark Ozarks hosted Haunted History Walking Tour in Hollister
Dark Ozarks and the Paranormal Science Lab teamed up to bring the haunting history of Hollister to life with a walking tour of Downing Street. Over 60 register participants were greeted at Ye Olde English Inn in Historic Downtown Hollister, Missouri by tour guides Joshua Heston, Dale Grubaugh and Lisa Martin for a Haunted History Tour of the Inn and Downtown Hollister.
Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
Russell “Roger” Cox, Sr.
Russell “Roger” Cox, Sr., 73, of Branson passed away on October 10, 2022 at Cox Medical Center Branson. Roger was born Dec. 9, 1948 in Osceola, IA to Russell Victor and Barbara June (Hamilton) Cox. He was married to Gladys Kuykendall on Dec. 10, 1966 in Belen, NM.
Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While it may be fall, it won’t take long for winter to arrive across the Ozarks. With many wondering how the upcoming winter will unfold, many have started to crack open persimmon seeds and search for wooly worms for any possible signs about the upcoming winter season. Francis Skalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says that while this is quite a folklore tradition for the Ozarks, other uses for the persimmon seeds can go back to the 1800s.
Walter “Walt” Reid
Walter “Walt” Reid, 70, of Forsyth, MO passed away on October 10, 2022. Walt was born on April 18, 1952 in Huntsville, TX, the son of Don and Frances Hawkes Reid Jr. He is survived by his wife; Beth Reid of the home. Services at 1 p.m. on...
Cora Kathleen (Kay) Foley Claar
Cora Kathleen (Kay) Foley Claar, 97, passed away on October 10, 2022 with family by her side. Kay was born on September 4th, 1925 in Columbus, OH the daughter of Sherman and Cora Foley. She married Richard Lee Claar, also of Columbus, OH on in October 20th, 1943 in Greenup,...
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its time
Bentley House, Springfield, Missouri.Diedrichb, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bentley House is a historic home located at 603 E. Calhoun in Springfield, Missouri. It's also known as the Museum of the Ozarks. Construction of this house began in 1892. The architectural style is Queen Anne. It's a two-and-a-half-story brick structure that served as a family dwelling until 1964. From 1965 to 1977, the house served as a dormitory for Drury College. Lastly, it was home to the Museum of the Ozarks for several years.
120-year-old Brooklyn Heights residence destroyed by fire
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 3:45 p.m. reports of a structure fire at 233 CR180 in Brooklyn Heights alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire responded, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance. Duenweg Fire, Oronogo Fire, Carterville Fire responded as auto mutual aid. USE TWO FINGERS TO NAVIGATE MAP Carthage Fire Chief Ryan Huntley tells us on scene no one home....
Dog breeder arrested after Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from property
A woman who lost her license to breed dogs ended up in the Douglas County jail. According to KY3-TV deputies arrested Marilyn Shepherd the same day the Missouri Humane Society rescued several dogs from her property. Shepherd first declined an interview. And then she made it very clear that she thought the humane society was destroying her entire life.
Local officers warn businesses of prop money
The Aurora & Marionville Police Department warns citizens of prop money circulating local businesses.
Fort Scott man charged in 1992 Branson area cold case
Thirty years later, prosecutors charge a southeast Kansas man in a 1992 Branson, Missouri area assault and rape case.
