Rickie Fowler closes in on massive comeback victory: How to watch

It’s been a struggle for Rickie Fowler these last three years. There is no denying it. The 33-year-old has been on a steady decline of form since the start of 2019. For the last 18 months, he has essentially been the epitome of average, with mostly the same amount of positive strokes gained rounds as negative. As one of the most popular players in the world, we’ve all paid a lot more attention to him than, say, another player ranked outside the top 100. We’ve noticed Fowler’s fall down to No. 160 in the OWGR, mainly because so many people care about him. All of which makes it rather ironic that his sudden rise out of that averageness comes this week, during football season, while he’s playing in Japan and while American fans will struggle to see it with their own eyes.
LeBron James’ son hits big growth spurt

LeBron James has two sons who are emerging basketball prospects, and one of them is showing some serious growth — literally. James’ sons Bronny and Bryce play basketball for Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. Their team, playing under the name of California Basketball Club, took on Bishop Gorman (under the name LV Orange) in a Border League tournament game in Las Vegas.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Ohio State Cheerleader Video

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN's College GameDay shared a cheerleading video that quickly went viral. GameDay shared a video of Ohio State cheerleaders executing a flipping stunt. It was the first stunt the male cheerleader had landed in his young collegiate cheerleading career. "Tell me it's your 1st flipping stunt without...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Danica Patrick Photos

Danica Patrick is known in the sports world for her driving ability, but she's got an impressive athletic sense in a lot of sports. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver recently showed off her golf game. "Stunning weekend all around with my sister and her husband. .....the weather and I...
Paige Spiranac Reacts To "Most-Followed Golfers" List

Twitter account GolfMagic recently revealed a list of the current "Most Followed Golfers" on Instagram. Golf personality and former European Tour golfer Paige Spiranac sits atop the list at No. 1 with 3.6 million followers on the photo sharing app — topping international golf superstar Tiger Woods by 600,000 followers.
2022 Zozo Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Keegan Bradley. The 36-year-old earned his fifth PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the 2022 Zozo Championship, where he shot a 2-under 68 in the final round to beat Rickie Fowler by one shot at 15 under. Bradley last won in 2018 at the BMW Championship while Fowler was looking for his first win since the 2019 WM Phoenix Open. For his efforts Bradley will leave Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, with the top prize of $1,980,000, with Fowler taking home $968,000.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Bubba Wallace Fight News

Punishment is likely coming for Bubba Wallace. The 23XI Racing driver, who's driving the No. 45 car for Michael Jordan's NASCAR team, is facing serious criticism for what happened on Sunday afternoon. Wallace appeared to intentionally spin out a fellow driver and then nearly get into a fight in the...
Charley Hull takes EMBARASSING tumble as tee box collapses in New York

England's Charley Hull - who ended her winless drought at The Ascendant two weeks ago - appears to be having an interesting few days in New York. Hull, who recently addressed the chatter about a LIV Golf for women, is playing the Aramco Team Series event on the Ladies European Tour.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Howie Long Pregame News

Former NFL star turned broadcaster Howie Long is trending on social media on Sunday afternoon. Long, a legendary defensive player, has been analyzing games for Fox Sports for more than a decade. Sunday morning, Long said something he's probably never said before on television. "Blunts" and "doobies." Video of Long's...
