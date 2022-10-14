ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Sunday's gossip: Rice, Saliba, Guimaraes, Trossard, Gordon, Leao, Nkunku

England midfielder Declan Rice, 23, has no intention of signing a new West Ham deal this season despite being offered an eight-year contract worth £200,000 a week. (Football Insider) Arsenal and France defender William Saliba, 21, is attracting interest from Paris St-Germain. (CBS Sport, via Sun Online) Newcastle United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
mailplus.co.uk

Gomez & Van Dijk wrestle Haaland into submission

SET the tone early: it’s critical on days of this nature at Anfield, when the crowd are jumping and the slightest spark will see them catch fire. So, in the third minute, Liverpool were awarded a free-kick just inside Manchester City’s half and Andrew Robertson scurried to shove Bernardo Silva in the back and get him out of the way. Scotland’s captain was ready to go to war and was plainly in no mood to be messed about.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Bonucci pens an open letter to Juventus fans

Leonardo Bonucci has penned an open letter to the Juventus fans ahead of their match against Torino this weekend. The Bianconeri have had a poor start to this season and they need to beat their neighbours after back-to-back losses in the league and Champions League. Bonucci is the club’s current...
SOCCER
The Independent

Lifetime bans for fans guilty of throwing coins towards Pep Guardiola at Anfield

Liverpool have pledged to ban for life anyone found guilty of throwing coins towards Pep Guardiola during Sunday’s fiery Premier League clash against Manchester City at Anfield.City manager Guardiola revealed he was a target for missiles hurled from the crowd after the visitors had a goal disallowed during the second half.Phil Foden thought he had given City the lead but the goal was ruled out following a VAR check and Liverpool went on to win 1-0 with a Mohamed Salah strike.Guardiola was not hit by any of the objects but Liverpool promptly opened an investigation into the matter.A club spokesperson...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Inter Milan to compete with Juventus for Bundesliga star

Ramy Bensebaini is a player Juventus has been targeting for their left-back spot this season. The Bianconeri will allow Alex Sandro to leave at the end of this term, and they need a better player to replace him. Several names are on their radar, and Bensebaini is one of them....
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Diego Simeone blames Joao Felix for lack of minutes in lengthy answer

Atletico Madrid have endured a tricky start to the season as they fail to look convincing in La Liga and once again, are facing a fight to the death for their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League. However, in recent days, all of the headlines surrounding the club have been dedicated to Joao Felix.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 36: Antonio Rüdiger

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Eight years ago at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Germany were crowned the champions of international soccer. Antonio Rüdiger, who was 21 at the time, wasn't part of that team, but he was part of the team that got knocked out of the tournament in the group stage four years later in 2018.
FIFA
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Salah, Toney, Mount, Silva, Martinez

At the end of every Premier League weekend, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. Who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jose Sa says Wolves need to put themselves on the line for Premier League safety

Jose Sa insists Wolves must be “warriors” to survive after it was revealed he had played most of the campaign with a broken wrist.The goalkeeper was the hosts’ hero on Saturday when he saved Brennan Johnson’s late penalty to secure a 1-0 win.Victory, their first since Bruno Lage was sacked this month, lifted managerless Wolves out of the bottom three.Ruben Neves’ penalty won it and Sa – who broke his right wrist in the second game of the season – believes they need to put themselves on the line for Premier League safety.He said: “After I did it against Fulham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Brazil will use Juventus training ground to prepare for World Cup

The Brazil national team has reached an agreement with Juventus to use their training ground to prepare for the World Cup. The competition kicks off in November in Qatar and the South Americans are one of the favourites to win it. Every nation would look for a base where their...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Wasps players made redundant after club enters administration

Wasps have entered administration with 167 staff, including all players, made redundant and the club will be relegated from the Premiership at the end of the season. The Coventry-based club had indicated it would appoint administrators “within days” when it was forced to cancel Saturday’s match against Exeter because there were insufficient funds to operate last Wednesday. The club was suspended indefinitely from the Premiership by the Rugby Football Union after the announcement.
RUGBY

