ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold front Monday brings true fall weather to the area

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warm temperatures will end the weekend here in southwest Louisiana. As high pressure continues to move off to the east, southerly winds will continue to push into the area. This will mean another warm Sunday with highs again in the mid-to-upper 80′s. The southerly winds will also help bring in some moisture from the gulf and introduce a bit of humidity as well. Despite the better moisture, we should stay dry Sunday with only a chance for a very isolated storm across the area. Otherwise, Sunday looks like yet another though warm day to get together with family or friends outside. Better chances for rain will have to wait until late Sunday night into Monday when the next cold front approaches. Even with the front, only a scattering of showers and storms is expected during the day on Monday.
LOUISIANA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana

Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
LOUISIANA STATE
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Considering Creole, Keeping The Culture

Do you have a favorite hot spot where your family has gathered for generations? Is it still there? Sadly, when it comes to Black-owned bars and lounges, many have been disappearing from local landscapes – often without fanfare or mention. New Orleans native L. Kasimu Harris has watched with dismay as many of these vital Black establishments have closed their doors in recent years. Since 2018, he has been documenting those that remain, capturing photos and oral histories as part of his ongoing series, "Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges." He joins us to talk about the project.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Update: I-12 West at Holden reopened

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD, all lanes are now open on I-12 West at Mile Marker 30 (Holden). As of 7 p.m., Thursday, October 13, DOTD issued the aforementioned update following a brief closure of I-12 West at Holden due to a vehicle fire.
HOLDEN, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana residents could see flood insurance discounts

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Residents in Northeast Louisiana can get discounts on their flood insurance through FEMA’s Community Rating System, or CRS, If their leaders take action. Community leaders met with FEMA officials to learn how to enroll in the program. “Your Parish or your city or your...
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Should Louisiana Residents Get A Flu Shot This Year?

It's that time of the year. Flu season is rapidly approaching. Now that the plandemic is finally fading in our rear-view mirror, we can now expect cases of the actual flu to be back. Because it seemed that for the past two and a half years everything was COVID. Someone dies in a car crash, it was classified as a COVID death... but that's an entirely different article. Today, we're talking about the flu shot.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite

NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Louisiana man ticketed for illegal possession and release of invasive snails

ST. LANDRY PARISH - Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited a man for the alleged possession and release of invasive apple snails into his neighborhood pond. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it had received a call from a concerned homeowner who believed a man had released the snails into the pond. Agents investigated and found several egg bundles around the banks of the Townsouth Neighborhood community pond.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Weekend Lottery Prizes Almost $1 Billion for Louisiana Players

By this time next Tuesday, October 18th I can almost guarantee you that a ticket sold in Louisiana for the Powerball Lottery game or the Mega Millions Lottery game will produce a winner of more than $10,000. No, I don't have a crystal ball but I do have math and statistics and both of those applied sciences tell me to tell you, this is the weekend to buy a lottery ticket if you don't normally buy them.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy