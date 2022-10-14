Read full article on original website
Related
artofhealthyliving.com
5 Common Mental Health Disorders In Teens
In an unstable world, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic sparked mass uncertainty and uneasiness across the globe, nearly everyone was affected by increased levels of depression and anxiety that permeated for nearly two years as humanity searched for answers. Some underlying issues were brought to the surface through forced isolation and being robbed of social interaction as well.
KIDS・
News-Medical.net
COVID-19 infection associated with worse mental health and lower life satisfaction
Having symptoms of COVID-19 has been associated with worse mental health and lower life satisfaction. The study, which is part of the COVID-19 Longitudinal Health and Wellbeing National Core Study, is published today in The Lancet Psychiatry. The study is led by researchers from King's College London and University College London in collaboration with several UK institutions. The study looked at the impact of COVID-19 infection on subsequent mental health and wellbeing.
ADDitude
Mental Health Report: Trauma Haunts 82% of Adults with ADHD
The mental health of adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) garners a passing grade — but barely. In an exclusive ADDitude survey, 1,542 adults assigned their mental health status a rating of 2.27 out of 4 — a C-minus average. One contributing factor: Nearly three-quarters of respondents with ADHD also reported diagnoses of anxiety, depression, or both. This sky-high level of comorbidity is four to eight times greater than the national average.
PsyPost
Ultra-processed food consumption linked to adverse mental health symptoms
People who consume high amounts of ultra-processed foods report significantly more adverse mental health symptoms, according to new research published in Public Health Nutrition. Ultra-processed foods consist mostly of manufactured ingredients that have been extracted from foods and usually contain flavorings, colorings and other additives. Ultra-processed foods are often high...
Pandemic worsened teen mental health struggles, says CDC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Social and educational disruptions during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have heightened concerns about mental health and suicidal behavior among adolescents, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported this week. Data from the 2021 Adolescent Behaviors and Experiences Survey (ABES) indicates that 37.1% of...
Psychiatric Times
Dextromethorphan-Bupropion in Depression
A new—cough, cough—combination treatment for depression. Researchers performed an RCT of dextromethorphan-bupropion in major depressive disorder. Partial or inadequate response to antidepressants—whose mechanisms primarily involve monoamine pathways—are common.1,2 Multiple lines of evidence suggest that the glutamatergic system is also involved in the pathophysiology of depression. Dextromethorpahn is a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist and a sigma-1 receptor agonist, both of which modulate glutamate neurotransmission. The clinical utility of dextromethorphan is limited by extensive CYP2D6 metabolism.3 AXS-05, an oral tablet that combines dextromethorphan and bupropion, is formulated to increase the bioavailability and half-life of dextromethorphan through inhibition of its metabolism by bupropion, and is under development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).
Psych Centra
Bipolar Disorder and Eating Disorders: What’s the Link?
Eating disorders are common in people with bipolar disorder, especially binge eating disorder and bulimia. We look at the reasons why. Nutrition is crucial to your overall health, especially if you’re living with bipolar disorder — but it can be difficult to get the nutrition that you need when you’re dealing with mood shifts.
Is There a Connection Between ADHD and Addiction
By Geoffrey A. Booth, M.D., Medical Director, LifeSync Malibu. Most people associate attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with the image of a busy six-year-old who struggles to stay on task at school. What isn’t so widely known is that ADHD is also prevalent among adults.
healio.com
Menopausal hot flashes, night sweats associated with stress, depression
Women who reported night sweats during menopause had high scores for both stress and depression, and those who reported hot flashes had elevated depression scores, according to data presented at the NAMS Annual Meeting in Atlanta. “In menopause research, we typically combine hot flashes and night sweats into one and...
Medical News Today
What are the differences between drug-induced psychosis and schizophrenia?
Both drug-induced psychosis and schizophrenia can cause symptoms such as delusions and hallucinations. However, schizophrenia can have several different causes, whereas drug-induced psychosis only occurs from drug use. It also has fewer symptoms than schizophrenia. This article summarizes the main differences between drug-induced psychosis and schizophrenia and discusses their causes,...
healio.com
USPSTF finalizes recommendations on anxiety, depression, suicide risk screening in youth
The United States Preventive Services Task Force has released final recommendation statements on anxiety, depression and suicide risk screening in children and adolescents. For the first time, the task force is recommending universal anxiety screening in children and adolescents aged 8 to 18 years, stating that it has a “moderate net benefit.”
cohaitungchi.com
The Link Between Mental Health Disorders and Ulcerative Colitis
Ulcerative colitis (UC) can have a wide range of symptoms and complications — from rectal pain and bleeding to weight loss, skin sores, joint pain, and even kidney and liver problems. You are reading: Does the colon cause a psychological condition | The Link Between Mental Health Disorders and...
ADHD label may increase risk of self-harm in teens, study suggests
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Diagnosing attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, in adolescents doesn't improve their self-reported quality of life compared with teens with similar behaviors but no diagnosis. And it may significantly increase their risk of self-harm. That's according to an original investigation published Thursday in JAMA Network Open. An ADHD...
Psychiatric Times
Assessment of Individuals With Older Age Bipolar Disorder
Between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%. How can you best assess for this condition?. The DSM-5 describes bipolar disorder (BD) as a condition that is characterized by recurrent and/or cyclical episodes of mania or hypomania and depression.1 In the DSM-5, there are 2 subtypes of BD: bipolar I disorder (BD-I) and bipolar II disorder (BD-II). A diagnosis of BD-I is established if an individual experiences at least 1 manic episode with additional major depressive and/or hypomanic episodes. Individuals are diagnosed with BD-II if they experience at least 1 hypomanic episode and at least 1 major depressive episode without any manic episodes. Although BD is not as common among older adults as it is among younger adults, available evidence indicates that the total number of older adults with BD is expected to increase significantly over the next few decades.2,3 It has been observed that between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%.4.
Everything You Need To Know About Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
Obsessive-compulsive disorder affects about 1% of Americans, and can be a debilitating mental health condition. Here's everything you need to know about OCD.
Medical News Today
Is depression hereditary? What to know
Research indicates that genes do make some people more likely to develop depression than others. However, it is not a hereditary disease in the same way that some other conditions are. Hereditary diseases occur due to alterations in specific genes or chromosomes. Depression does not occur due to a specific...
PsyPost
MDMA-assisted psychotherapy shows promise in the treatment of eating disorder symptoms
MDMA-assisted therapy reduces eating disorder symptoms in adults with severe posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to a new study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research. Eating disorders are serious mental illnesses that can have devastating physical and emotional consequences. Anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge-eating disorder are the most...
Psychiatry Professor Explains How Mental Health Can Impact Your Immune System
Both our mental health and our physical health go hand in hand. Demonstrating this relationship, health experts state that certain mental health disorders may place one at an increased risk for various health conditions including asthma, diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, and more (via WebMD). In an exclusive interview with Health Digest, Dr. Michael Irwin, Cousins Professor of Psychiatry at UCLA Semel Institute, explains how our mental health can also affect the health of our immune system, and vice versa.
sippycupmom.com
Holistic Approaches to Treating Co-Occurring ASD and ADHD
When attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) co-occur, it can be difficult to identify the best method of treatment for the individual and overlapping symptoms that may occur. Medication Is often a frontline approach to ADHD and those with ASD for managing symptoms. However, there are other non-pharmaceutical approaches to increase functioning and decrease symptoms for those who struggle with a dual diagnosis of ASD and ADHD.
ADDitude
Study: Ketamine Infusions Reduce Depression, Anxiety, Suicidal Ideation in Some Patients
Intravenous ketamine infusions could effectively reduce symptoms in patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD), suicidal ideation (SI), and anxiety, according to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. The study analyzed data from 424 TRD patients who received ketamine injections from November 2017 to May 2021. 1. Patients...
Comments / 0