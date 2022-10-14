Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Four duplexes on fire outside of New Orleans' Seventh Ward
NEW ORLEANS - Four buildings near New Orleans' Seventh Ward area caught fire Saturday evening and firefighters are working to extinguish the flames. WWL-TV reports four duplexes near the corner of Franklin and Derbigny streets caught on fire around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters have shut down the surrounding area while battling...
NOLA.com
Two robbed, one shot in three separate incidents in New Orleans
Two people were robbed and a man was shot Saturday in three separate violent incidents in New Orleans, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A man who went into a woman’s Mid City home on Saturday morning was robbed at gunpoint, police reported. The man went to the woman’s house, in the 500 block South Genois Street at about 10:23 a.m., where he was met by two armed men who took his car keys, according to police.
Watch: New Orleans East hotel that was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina demolished
City officials say that this demolition demonstrates the administration's commitment to reducing blight, cleaning up our communities, and bringing properties back into commerce to improve the quality of life for all residents.
NOPD investigating traffic fatality on Chef Menteur Highway
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left an unknown woman dead on Sunday night. Police say the incident occurred at the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway. According to investigators, a male driver was traveling westbound on Chef Menteur Highway...
NOLA.com
French Quarter shooting wounds man during fight, New Orleans police say
A 29-year-man was shot during a fight Saturday morning in the French Quarter. New Orleans police said the victim and some companions met a group of men on Bourbon Street, and that an altercation broke out while they were walking back to their cars. Someone fired a gun, striking the victim at Iberville and Burgundy streets. He was then taken to hospital in a private vehicle.
fox8live.com
Man shot in French Quarter after groups clash early Saturday, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 29-year-old man was shot during a clash between two groups in the French Quarter early Saturday morning (Oct. 15), New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided no information on the nature or severity of the man’s gunshot wound, reporting only that he was taken by private vehicle to seek hospital treatment.
NOLA.com
Rubensteins doesn't steer away from change. Here's a look at key moments in its history
The Rubenstein family is partnering with developer Joe Jaeger to turn the upper floors of five historic buildings on the corner of Canal Street and St. Charles Avenue into a 40-room boutique hotel. Entering the vacation rental business is a first for the Rubensteins, but it's certainly not the only...
Krewe of Cleopatra names 50th Queen ahead of 2023 Carnival Season
NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Cleopatra will be celebrating its 50th anniversary during the 2023 Carnival Season. Krewe Members kicked off the celebration Saturday with a Royal Gala brunch. They also crowned the 50th Queen Cleopatra: Victoria Bagot.
wbrz.com
Passenger train crashes into 18-wheeler in Amite; train engineer injured
AMITE - An Amtrak passenger train headed to New Orleans crashed into a gravel-hauling 18-wheeler Friday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office told WWL-TV the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road off U.S. Hwy 51 in Amite. One train engineer was reportedly taken to the hospital, and...
Four duplexes catch fire on Franklin and Derbigny Streets
NEW ORLEANS — Five people lost their homes in a three-alarm fire on Franklin Avenue Saturday. According to the New Orleans Fire Department, a three-alarm fire broke out in the 1600 block of Franklin Avenue near Claiborne Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. The fire spread from an...
WDSU
Five people displaced after a fire on Franklin Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters with the New Orleans Fire Department have reported that five people were displaced after a large fire on Franklin Avenue on Saturday. The fire started around 6:27 p.m. in a one-story appliance repair shop. The fire then spread to two-story, wood-framed doubles on both sides of the repair shop.
NOLA.com
Fats Domino feted with music, second-line and Lower 9th Ward street named in his honor
Having sold more than 110 million records, Fats Domino is sometimes hailed as the Michael Jackson of his generation. Elvis Presley once described the New Orleans native as "the real king of rock 'n' roll," because his legendary take on rhythm and blues influenced generations of rock musicians around the world.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating shooting in Lower Ninth Ward that left 1 man injured
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in the Lower Ninth Ward around 1:58 p.m. on Saturday. According to reports, a man was shot on the 1200 block of Delery Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private...
brproud.com
Mardi Gras council announces parade routes to be shortened for second year
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After Thursday’s meeting of the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Advisory Council, we know that Carnival 2023 will officially happen. However, it’s the ongoing shortage of New Orleans police officers, along with other issues, that mean continuing changes for next year’s parades — including superkrewe Endymion.
WDSU
2 Hollygrove residents lost their home due to fire Friday
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department reports that two people had their homes destroyed due to a fire on Fig Street on Friday night. According to reports, a fire started in a home that was under renovation located at 9126 Fig Street around 11:43 p.m. The structure soon collapsed.
WDSU
New Orleans street renamed for Fats Domino this weekend with second line celebration
The New Orleans street where one of the founders of rock ‘n’ roll spent most of his life is being renamed in his honor. A communitywide Second line and Musical Celebration begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the longtime home of Antoine “Fats” Domino on Caffin Avenue, which will now be known as Antoine “Fats” Domino Avenue. Led by the Stooges Brass Band, the second line will proceed down the renamed street to Oliver Bush Park, where musical tributes to Domino will occur.
NOLA.com
For Lincoln Beach, New Orleans East residents seek market, fishing, music space and sand
Using a timeline, draw-on maps and a scale model, 100 New Orleans East residents on Saturday described their vision for Lincoln Beach. The presentation, at the Lincoln Beach Center in Little Woods, showcased the product of two previous community sessions that were meant to evoke what residents remember of a lakefront attraction that closed a half century ago, and what they hope it will become after it is restored.
WDSU
Gentilly resident uneasy after dispute caught on Ring camera
NEW ORLEANS — A Gentilly resident is fearful of spending time in front of his home after witnessing a man threatening a nearby home with a shotgun. The NOPD confirmed the incident happened Wednesday night just before 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 5100 block of Eastern Street.
NOLA.com
Family identifies off-duty New Orleans police officer shot in Mid-City; he was held up at gunpoint
An off-duty New Orleans police officer who was shot in the abdomen as he fended off an armed robber was sitting up and talking on Friday, according to family. Louis Blackmon III, a four-year veteran of the force who is assigned to the Fourth District, was shot late Thursday in Mid-City. He was approached in the 300 block of North Rendon Street around 10:35 p.m. by an armed subject who demanded his possessions, according to NOPD spokesperson Gary Scheets. The two struggled, and Blackmon was shot.
NOPD: Male victim found dead inside car after being shot multiple times
According to officers, the shooting happened near the corner of Franklin Ave and N. Roman Street just after 4:12 p.m.
