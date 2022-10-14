Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda set for final-round showdown in New York
The third and final round of the Aramco Team Series event at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point looks to be a dramatic one, as two of the top players in women’s golf — Americans Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda — sit only one shot apart at the top of the leaderboard at the tournament’s 36-hole mark.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Zozo Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2022 Zozo Championship prize money payout is from the $11 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, earning an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of Zozo Championship prize pool is at $1,980,000, with the second-place finisher taking...
SkySports
LIV Golf Invitational Series: Brooks Koepka takes title in Jeddah with play-off victory over Peter Uihlein
Brooks Koepka landed his first LIV Golf title after beating Smash team-mate Peter Uihlein following a play-off in Jeddah in the final individual tournament of the inaugural season. Four-time major champion Koepka's birdie putt on the 18th crept in as he and Uihlein ended on 12 under after the regulation...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Danica Patrick Photos
Danica Patrick is known in the sports world for her driving ability, but she's got an impressive athletic sense in a lot of sports. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver recently showed off her golf game. "Stunning weekend all around with my sister and her husband. .....the weather and I...
Emotional Keegan Bradley (not Rickie Fowler) ends winless drought in Japan with victory at Zozo Championship
As Keegan Bradley waited to tap-in for his first win on the PGA Tour in a span of 1,498 days and 100 starts, his eyes grew glassy and he did his best to keep his composure, but it was a hopeless task. “I’ve been crying since I finished,” he said....
Golf Digest
Jordan Spieth is just as electric (and talkative) playing pickleball as he is on the golf course
We should probably just acknowledge that The Loop is on the brink of being taken over by pickleball content. After all, it's all the rage right now as the fastest-growing sport in the country. Even among other star athletes. Even LeBron James and Tom Brady have gotten involved by investing...
Lexi Thompson breaks three-year victory drought at Aramco Team Series event in New York
Lexi Thompson hoisted a trophy for the first time in three years at the Aramco Team Series in New York. The 27-year-old American star, who last won at the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic, closed with a 69 at Trump Golf Links Ferry Point to win by three over Brooke Henderson and Madelene Sagstrom.
Fred Couples makes 12 birdies, shoots 60 to win 2022 SAS Championship and snap five-year PGA Tour Champions winless streak
Keegan Bradley wasn’t the only golfer to break a slump this weekend. Fred Couples, who had gone five years, three months and 21 days since his last victory on the PGA Tour Champions, is on top once again after claiming a four-shot victory at the 2022 SAS Championship. Bradley...
Golf.com
Kyle Long dishes on Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy and the golfers he thinks would make good NFL players
Golfers are famously not athletes … or are they?. On this week’s episode of GOLF’s Subpar podcast, former Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long talked all things NFL with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, including, among other things, which PGA Tour pros he thinks could make it out as NFL players.
NFL・
After locking up the 54-hole lead, Rickie Fowler stayed late to sign autographs at Zozo Championship
Rickie Fowler hasn’t been in contention much lately. In fact, the last time he had a chance to win on the PGA Tour with 18 holes left to play was almost a year ago exactly at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas. He played with Rory McIlroy in the final group but eventually finished T-3.
How much money each player earned at LIV Golf Jeddah in Saudi Arabia
A $4 million playoff broke out in LIV Golf’s regular-season finale in Saudi Arabia, and three holes later it was Brooks Koepka who emerged victorious. The four-time major champion outdueled Peter Uihlein to win for the first time on the upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, claiming the top prize of $4 million while Uihlein walked away with $2.125 million. Martin Kaymer and Kevin Na, who both withdrew from the event, pocketed $121,000.
thegolfnewsnet.com
What is the leaf rule in golf? Is there a real rule for golf balls lost in leaves?
If you've ever played golf in the fall in certain parts of the world, you've no doubt experienced playing a golf course where leaves have fallen all over the place. They cover the ground and make it much more difficult to find a golf ball -- particularly in the rough.
Paige Spiranac Reacts To "Most-Followed Golfers" List
Twitter account GolfMagic recently revealed a list of the current "Most Followed Golfers" on Instagram. Golf personality and former European Tour golfer Paige Spiranac sits atop the list at No. 1 with 3.6 million followers on the photo sharing app — topping international golf superstar Tiger Woods by 600,000 followers.
Tony Finau reveals the impact of PGA 2K23, Tiger Woods on golf’s viewership
PGA star Tony Finau recently attended the PGA Tour 2K23 Launch Event in Los Angeles, CA. Finau took some time to address the media and discussed the impact of PGA 2K23 on the game of golf’s viewership. “First of all, you have the opportunity to play as the pros,...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 SAS Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 SAS Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Fred Couples, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, N.C. Couples shot an incredible bogey-free, 12-under 60 in the final round to pull away from the field and win by...
Fifteen of the world's top-20 players, including defending champion Rory McIlroy, will tee it up at next week's CJ Cup
The field for the 2022 CJ Cup is official and we’re in for a treat. Defending champion Rory McIlroy is among six of the world’s top-10 players and 15 of the top 20 headed to Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. McIlroy hasn’t played on the PGA...
Golf.com
Golf Channel analyst asks if LIV has gimmes during Champions broadcast
Rocco Mediate had a 1-foot putt at a PGA Tour Champions event. And Peter Jacobsen wondered if LIV Golf would have called it good. While the upstart, Saudi-backed league has done many different things over its first six events, its players must still putt out. Though in what was very likely a tongue-in-cheek moment on Saturday during Golf Channel’s broadcast of the Champions’ SAS Championship second round, Jacobsen wasn’t so sure.
golfmagic.com
Former amateur champ slams DP World Tour over Adrian Otaegui coverage
Former Amateur champion Alejandro Larrazabal has heavily criticised the DP World Tour's coverage of LIV Golf player Adrian Otaegui at the Estrella Damn N.A. Andalucia Masters, calling for boss Keith Pelley to resign. The Spaniard, who won The Amateur Championship at Royal Porthcawl in 2002, claimed he couldn't find "a...
2022 Zozo Championship final round tee times, how to watch event in Japan
The PGA Tour’s best are in East Asia and it’s time for the final 18. Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, plays host once again to the 2022 Zozo Championship, where a limited field of 78 players is competing for one of the bigger purses on Tour.
Golf.com
Is it better to miss a drive on the heel or toe? Here’s what the robot says
Mishits with the driver are inevitable during the course of a round — unless you’re a robot. The goal is to minimize the misses in an effort to keep the double bogeys and triple bogeys off the card and thanks to modern driver technology, it’s easier to keep the golf ball on the planet than ever before.
Comments / 0