Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Blink-182, and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

By Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
We’ve reinvented our Songs You Need to Know franchise as a weekly playlist of the best new music — featuring the week’s biggest new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week we’ve got new songs by Lil Baby , Farruko , and G-Herbo , as well as a brand-new comeback banger from Blink-182 , Lil Yachty’s latest viral smash, and a moving soul cover from Bruce Springsteen .

Lil Yachty, “Poland” ( YouTube )

Blink-182, “Edging” ( YouTube )

Lil Baby feat. Young Thug, “Never Hating” ( YouTube )

G Herbo feat Conway the Machine, “Machines” ( YouTube )

Bruce Springsteen, “Nightshift” ( YouTube )

Juice WRLD & Marshmello, “Bye, Bye” ( YouTube )

Wonho, “Don’t Regret” ( YouTube )

Sam De Rosa, “After the Tears Dry” ( YouTube )

Farruko, “Viaje” ( YouTube )

1975, “About You” ( YouTube )

Tove Lo, “Grapefruit” ( YouTube )

Girl in Red, “October Passed Me By” ( YouTube )

Black Belt Eagle Scout, “Don’t Give Up”

Plains, “Hurricane” ( YouTube )

Miko Marks and the Resurrectors, “This Time” ( YouTube )

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Peace and Love” ( YouTube )

Lolo Zouaï, “Crazy Sexy Dream Girl” ( YouTube )

Chesca feat. Villano Antillano and Corina Smith, “ Activa ” ( YouTube )

Christine and the Queens, “La Chanson du Chevalier” ( YouTube )

Madison Beer, “Showed Me” ( YouTube )

Lila Ike, “Dinero” ( YouTube )

Nino Augustine, “Noche” ( YouTube)

Stray Kids, “Case 143” ( YouTube )

Adeem the Artist, “Middle of a Heart” ( YouTube )

PJ Harvey, “Run On” ( YouTube )

