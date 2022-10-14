Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Blink-182, and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week
We’ve reinvented our Songs You Need to Know franchise as a weekly playlist of the best new music — featuring the week’s biggest new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week we’ve got new songs by Lil Baby , Farruko , and G-Herbo , as well as a brand-new comeback banger from Blink-182 , Lil Yachty’s latest viral smash, and a moving soul cover from Bruce Springsteen .
Lil Yachty, “Poland” ( YouTube )
Blink-182, “Edging” ( YouTube )
Lil Baby feat. Young Thug, “Never Hating” ( YouTube )
G Herbo feat Conway the Machine, “Machines” ( YouTube )
Bruce Springsteen, “Nightshift” ( YouTube )
Juice WRLD & Marshmello, “Bye, Bye” ( YouTube )
Wonho, “Don’t Regret” ( YouTube )
Sam De Rosa, “After the Tears Dry” ( YouTube )
Farruko, “Viaje” ( YouTube )
1975, “About You” ( YouTube )
Tove Lo, “Grapefruit” ( YouTube )
Girl in Red, “October Passed Me By” ( YouTube )
Black Belt Eagle Scout, “Don’t Give Up”
Plains, “Hurricane” ( YouTube )
Miko Marks and the Resurrectors, “This Time” ( YouTube )
Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Peace and Love” ( YouTube )
Lolo Zouaï, “Crazy Sexy Dream Girl” ( YouTube )
Chesca feat. Villano Antillano and Corina Smith, “ Activa ” ( YouTube )
Christine and the Queens, “La Chanson du Chevalier” ( YouTube )
Madison Beer, “Showed Me” ( YouTube )
Lila Ike, “Dinero” ( YouTube )
Nino Augustine, “Noche” ( YouTube)
Stray Kids, “Case 143” ( YouTube )
Adeem the Artist, “Middle of a Heart” ( YouTube )
PJ Harvey, "Run On" ( YouTube )
