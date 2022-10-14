Read full article on original website
Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named the NHL's first star for the opening week of the 2022-23 regular season, it was announced today. Crosby, the NHL's current leading scorer with six points (2G-4A), recorded two three-point outings in the Penguins' first two games of the season, tallying one goal and two assists in each game. This marked the second time that Crosby has recorded three points in each of Pittsburgh's first two games of a season after first doing so in 2014-15 (3G-3A-6PTS in 2 GP).
Vrana of Red Wings to enter NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program
TORONTO/NEW YORK - The National Hockey League Players' Association and National Hockey League announced today that forward Jakub Vrana of the Detroit Red Wings will be unavailable to his Club for an indefinite period while he receives care from the player assistance program of the NHL and NHLPA. Under the...
NHL, 32 teams release Diversity & Inclusion report
NEW YORK - The National Hockey League (NHL) and its 32 Clubs released a comprehensive report, 'Accelerating Diversity & Inclusion: NHL Report on Strategies, Initiatives and Progress,' highlighting intentional efforts to promote positive social change within the sport. The comprehensive report, which was presented to the Board of Governors earlier...
State Your Case: Can McDavid score 50 goals for Oilers this season?
The Edmonton Oilers center has won the scoring title four times, most recently last season, when he had 123 points (44 goals, 79 assists). He has also won the Ted Lindsay Award (players' MVP) three times and the Hart Trophy (League MVP) twice. With his season-opening hat trick against the...
Kuznetsov to have hearing for actions in Capitals game
Center facing discipline for high sticking against Canucks defenseman Burroughs. Evgeny Kuznetsov will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday. The Washington Capitals center is facing discipline for high sticking Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs on Monday. The incident occurred behind the Canucks net at...
LA Kings @ Detroit Red Wings: How to Watch
Kings look to keep rolling after picking up their first win of the season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Detroit Red Wings:. Where: Little Ceasars Arena (Detroit, MI) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team...
Rangers' Shesterkin throws off Reaves with two-second delay after ritual
Team takes ice moment later than usual as goalie takes his time. The New York Rangers pregame ritual was on a two-second delay on Monday. Since forward Ryan Reaves signed with the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season, the pregame routine has been the same: goalie Igor Shesterkin crouches down in the doorway leading to the ice, Reaves shoves some teammates then yells at the top of his lungs "Shesty, release us!" The "u" in the shouted us is usually elongated for maximum effect.
BLOG: Dickinson Finding Role with New Team
Head coach Luke Richardson describes Dickinson's role as a player who creates speed and causes havoc for his opponents. After helping the Blackhawks secure their first victory against San Jose on Saturday night, Jason Dickinson is begining to find his role on his new team, and is his new city.
NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 19
* Fans at Canadian Tire Centre were treated to a 12-goal offensive outburst, including a seven-goal second period, as the Senators outlasted their Atlantic Division rivals in their home opener. * Six games featured a team erase a multi-goal deficit (regardless of result). Only four days in NHL history have...
Video Review: SJS @ NYI - 17:10 of the Second Period
Explanation: Video review supported the Referee's call on the ice that the puck deflected off of Evgeny Svechnikov's skate and entered the net in a legal fashion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, "a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player's skate who does not use a 'distinct kicking motion' shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players' skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no 'distinct kicking motion' is evident."
NHL Buzz: Muzzin placed on injured reserve by Maple Leafs
Buchnevich uncertain for Blues; Ehlers game-time decision for Jets; Iafallo sidelined for Kings. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Toronto Maple Leafs. Jake Muzzin was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. The defenseman left a 3-2...
Ovechkin's four points help Capitals rally, keep Canucks winless
WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin had four points, including his first two goals of the season, to help the Washington Capitals rally for a 6-4 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Capital One Arena on Monday. Ovechkin fed Conor Sheary for a tip-in on the rush that gave the Capitals 5-4...
Ekblad placed on long-term injured reserve by Panthers
Defenseman has lower-body injury, left in second period of loss at Bruins. Aaron Ekblad was placed on long-term injured reserve by the Florida Panthers on Wednesday with a lower-body injury. The defenseman left in the second period of a 5-3 loss at the Boston Bruins on Monday. He has one...
Devils Busy Week Starts with Practice | NOTEBOOK
New Jersey plays every other night this week, get the latest from practice in the Devils Notebook. After a day off on Sunday, the Devils begin their work week with a practice at Prudential Center this morning. ,. Practice begins at 11 a.m. and the club is looking to put...
Backlund, Flames rally past Golden Knights to stay undefeated
CALGARY -- Mikael Backlund scored with 4:29 remaining in the third period for the Calgary Flames in their third straight win, 3-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. Backlund chipped a shot over Logan Thompson's glove after he took a wraparound feed from Blake Coleman. "I...
Hischier, Devils rally past Ducks for first win of season
NEWARK, N.J. -- Nico Hischier had a goal and an assist to help the New Jersey Devils rally for their first win of the season, 4-2 against the Anaheim Ducks at Prudential Center on Tuesday. "It feels good," said Hischier, the New Jersey captain. "It would be a tough one...
Return to form: Stars forward Tyler Seguin is feeling like his old self
Swagger is a big part of the Tyler Seguin cake. In fact, it might be the biggest part. Sure, it seems like the frosting at times, but the confidence, the belief, the swagger is what helps Seguin be Seguin. So when several injuries started to eat away at his mental...
RELEASE: McDavid named NHL's Second Star of the Week
EDMONTON, AB - Oilers captain Connor McDavid continues to be a fixture among the NHL's Three Stars of the Week, securing the second spot to start the 2022-23 season. McDavid scored four goals and added an assist in Edmonton's first two games of the campaign, including an opening night hat-trick against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. He also recorded his 700th career point in his 488th NHL regular season game as part of the 5-3 comeback victory.
Comrie makes 46 saves for Sabres in win against Oilers
EDMONTON -- Eric Comrie made an NHL career-high 46 saves for the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Tuesday. Comrie, an Edmonton native, made his first start in his hometown. He made 22 saves in the third period for his first win with the Sabres since signing a two-year contract July 13.
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Sabres
The Oilers look to return to their winning ways against the Sabres in the third game of their six-game homestand. The Edmonton Oilers continue their six-game homestand when the Buffalo Sabres visit Rogers Place on Tuesday. You can watch the game live on Sportsnet 360 or listen live on the...
