Filling your Halloween binge bucket with horror movies this October? Disney Plus has become an unusual hub for horror this month with the release of Marvel's Werewolf by Night, and Netflix has its own carousel of titles that pair nicely with your candy stash. But there are streaming services that allow you to get your scary kicks in now and every month of the year. You can take in all the John Carpenter, Wes Craven or Stanley Kubrick films that you want.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO