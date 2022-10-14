ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need

Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
Best Horror Movies on Netflix

Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made

Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
Best Streaming Services for Horror Flicks: Your Guide to Scary Movie Apps

Filling your Halloween binge bucket with horror movies this October? Disney Plus has become an unusual hub for horror this month with the release of Marvel's Werewolf by Night, and Netflix has its own carousel of titles that pair nicely with your candy stash. But there are streaming services that allow you to get your scary kicks in now and every month of the year. You can take in all the John Carpenter, Wes Craven or Stanley Kubrick films that you want.
Halloween Ends Review

Written by: Paul Brad Logan, Chris Bernier, Danny McBride & David Gordon Green. Rated PG-13 for bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout and some sexual references. The David Gordon Green Halloween trilogy has been a ride and a half, to say the least. Green, who launched a new revival...
‘Halloween Ends’ Director David Gordon Green Was Ready to Step Away From Horror Until Jason Blum Dangled ‘The Exorcist’

After helming the two highest-grossing films in the Halloween franchise, filmmaker David Gordon Green stuck to his guns for his trilogy capper, Halloween Ends. Set four years after the tragic events of Halloween Kills, Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) introduces a troubled young man named Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) to her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak), and despite the best of intentions, Corey and Allyson’s dynamic relationship gradually drives a wedge between the two surviving Strode women. And as expected, Haddonfield boogeyman Michael Myers re-enters the equation at the worst possible time for Laurie and Allyson. In an era where valuable IP is...
Halloween Ends Is Peacock's Most-Watched Premiere Ever

Bad reviews and a franchise-low CinemaScore can't kill the boogeyman: Universal reports Halloween Ends is the most-watched film or series ever on Peacock over a two-day period, according to Deadline. Exact numbers aren't available, but smart TV data trackers Samba TV reported last year that at least 2.8 million smart televisions tuned into Halloween Kills in its first 30 days when that film went day-and-date in theaters and on Peacock in October 2021. The Blumhouse-produced Ends has been playing in theaters and simultaneously streaming on Peacock since late Thursday, October 13th, coming in under expectations at the box office with a $41.2 million opening weekend.
