The Princess of Wales steps out in vintage Chanel

By Alexandra Hurtado
 2 days ago
The Princess of Wales wore a vintage Chanel blazer for her and the Prince of Wales’ joint engagement on Thursday. Catherine looked effortlessly chic teaming the blue tweed jacket with black trousers and pumps. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, the Princess’ Chanel blazer is from 1995.

The Princess of Wales wore a Chanel blazer on Oct. 13

Prince William and Catherine visited the Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Oct. 13 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Coach Core. The Royal Foundation launched the Coach Core program back in 2012 in response to the London riots and to capture the spirit of the 2012 London Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The now independent charity has since supported over 750 disadvantaged young people onto community sports coaching apprenticeships. In a speech at the event on Thursday, Prince William said: “Catherine and I are, as always, delighted to be here with you all today to celebrate the incredible achievements of Coach Core’s apprentices over the last decade.

The Prince and Princess attended the 10th anniversary celebration of Coach Core

He continued, “Sport has an incredible way of providing hope, connection and opportunity, and when Coach Core was established ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2012, it was designed to use that power to help change young people’s lives.”

The dad of three shared that they are “both so proud of all the remarkable progress that’s been made.” He said, “We all face barriers and challenges in life, and these can sometimes take incredible bravery to overcome. Not only have you faced these down, you have positively impacted the lives of others along the way and inspired many, many more. We are incredibly excited to see what the future holds for all of you.”

HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

