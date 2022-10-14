ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Harris County budget stuck in limbo - What's Your Point?

HOUSTON - From a courtroom packed with angry peace officers, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo exited without hearing their protests or concerns. Hidalgo says she is still recovering from illness and made an appearance to see if quorum denying republican commissioners had re-considered their position and come to the table to approve a budget and tax rate.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Missouri City entities deny construction bids as costs soar

A widening and improvement project on Sienna Parkway in Missouri City was one project affected by rising costs and high bids. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) When Shashi Kumar, the Missouri City public works director and city engineer, came before the Missouri City City Council on Sept. 19, he had recommendations to reject bids for two separate construction projects: a widening and improvement project on Sienna Parkway and a construction project looking to demolish and replace the city’s parks and maintenance facility.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County considers tax incentive agreements & community colleges eye new funding model

Montgomery County has initiated the process of updating its guidelines surrounding tax incentives agreements. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) On the Oct. 14 episode of the Houston Breakdown, Community Impact reporter Jishnu Nair discusses Montgomery County's considerations surrounding tax abatements for companies moving into the area following several failed agreements. Plus, reporter Andrew Christman breaks down the possible Texas legislative action that could change how colleges like Lone Star Community College are funded.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tomball City Council updates boards and commissions handbook, appoints liaisons

During its Oct. 3 meeting, the council appointed new people to serve on several of the boards and commissions. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Tomball City Council approved changes Sept. 6 to both the boards’ and commissions’ application and handbook while also appointing council members to serve as liaisons at various board and commission meetings—moves city officials said bring the documents up to date with best practices and increases communication.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Q&A: Get to know the candidates running for Conroe ISD board of trustees Position 1

What is the main challenge in the district, and what is your plan to address it?. Outside of recent politics hindering our children’s education and growth, the biggest challenge is teacher retention. Teacher retention impacts the entire educational experience and has a compound effect when considering the growth and student-to-teacher ratio. I would address this by reviewing ways to appropriately recognize and pay our teachers. I believe pay should be based on years of service—this will help us retain and support our veteran teachers.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County preview: Tax abatement policy under discussion

Montgomery County will hold a Commissioners Court session Sept. 27. Agenda items include a fiscal year 2022-23 salary schedule and a Montgomery County Appraisal District director nominee. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County commissioners will return for an Oct. 11 session of commissioners court. During the court’s last session, commissioners pushed...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy