Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia counters colleague’s tax rate plan
Commissioner Garcia outlines his tax rate plan at a news conference on Oct. 14. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia proposed a tax rate plan that would generate $66.8 million less in revenue than in the plan he backed at previous commissioners court meetings during a news conference on Oct. 14.
Harris County budget stuck in limbo - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - From a courtroom packed with angry peace officers, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo exited without hearing their protests or concerns. Hidalgo says she is still recovering from illness and made an appearance to see if quorum denying republican commissioners had re-considered their position and come to the table to approve a budget and tax rate.
Missouri City entities deny construction bids as costs soar
A widening and improvement project on Sienna Parkway in Missouri City was one project affected by rising costs and high bids. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) When Shashi Kumar, the Missouri City public works director and city engineer, came before the Missouri City City Council on Sept. 19, he had recommendations to reject bids for two separate construction projects: a widening and improvement project on Sienna Parkway and a construction project looking to demolish and replace the city’s parks and maintenance facility.
Montgomery County considers tax incentive agreements & community colleges eye new funding model
Montgomery County has initiated the process of updating its guidelines surrounding tax incentives agreements. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) On the Oct. 14 episode of the Houston Breakdown, Community Impact reporter Jishnu Nair discusses Montgomery County's considerations surrounding tax abatements for companies moving into the area following several failed agreements. Plus, reporter Andrew Christman breaks down the possible Texas legislative action that could change how colleges like Lone Star Community College are funded.
Tomball City Council updates boards and commissions handbook, appoints liaisons
During its Oct. 3 meeting, the council appointed new people to serve on several of the boards and commissions. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Tomball City Council approved changes Sept. 6 to both the boards’ and commissions’ application and handbook while also appointing council members to serve as liaisons at various board and commission meetings—moves city officials said bring the documents up to date with best practices and increases communication.
League City residents will see slight garbage collection fee increase
League City residents’ garbage collection fees will increase slightly starting in April, but the jump in cost is not as high as it would have been had the city gone with another provider, city leaders said. (Courtesy city of League City) League City residents’ garbage collection fees will increase...
Humble ISD to host Oct. 15 job fair in search of hourly employees
Humble ISD officials are hosting a job fair to hire hourly employees from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 15 in the gym at Humble High School, 1700 Wilson Road, Humble. (Courtesy Fotolia) Humble ISD officials are hosting a job fair to hire hourly employees from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 15 in the gym at Humble High School, 1700 Wilson Road, Humble.
Drug prevention takes center stage for Tomball, Conroe ISDs board candidates at election forum
Candidates debated topics such as drug prevention, mental health, transparency and parents' rights at an Oct. 12 election forum held by The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Candidates for Tomball ISD and Conroe ISD board of trustees emphasized mental health, drug prevention and parents’ rights during an...
Q&A: Get to know the candidates running for Conroe ISD board of trustees Position 1
What is the main challenge in the district, and what is your plan to address it?. Outside of recent politics hindering our children’s education and growth, the biggest challenge is teacher retention. Teacher retention impacts the entire educational experience and has a compound effect when considering the growth and student-to-teacher ratio. I would address this by reviewing ways to appropriately recognize and pay our teachers. I believe pay should be based on years of service—this will help us retain and support our veteran teachers.
Q&A: Get to know the candidates running for Tomball ISD Position 4
Two candidates are running for Tomball ISD Position 4. (Community Impact staff) Two candidates are campaigning for Tomball ISD school board Position 4 in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Candidates include incumbent Mark Lewandowski and local business owner Billy Moore. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 50 words, answer...
Montgomery County preview: Tax abatement policy under discussion
Montgomery County will hold a Commissioners Court session Sept. 27. Agenda items include a fiscal year 2022-23 salary schedule and a Montgomery County Appraisal District director nominee. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County commissioners will return for an Oct. 11 session of commissioners court. During the court’s last session, commissioners pushed...
Minority business owners take claims of not being treated fairly on contracts to city hall
HOUSTON – Outside of Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office on the steps of Houston City Hall, two dozen individuals stood with a clear message on shirts across their chests, “End Corruption in Houston.”. “This is a problem. This is a widespread problem,” said Towana Bryant, a shipping business...
New EPA report reveals Jones Road Superfund remedy 'not protective'
Residents near one Jones Road shopping center could be at a health risk due to contaminants that were were improperly dumped in the area.
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Tax rate standoff, court case backlog reduction
Harris County commissioners held a special meeting Sept. 6 to propose tax rates for fiscal year 2022-23 but have yet to vote to officially adopt them. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) With Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle not in attendance at the last two meetings of...
Houston City Council approves new district maps with last-minute changes to Freedmen's Town, Garden Oaks area
A map shows the proposed new Houston City Council districts as of late September. Districts were further tweaked before their adoption at an Oct. 12 Houston City Council meeting. (Courtesy City of Houston) The Houston City Council approved an ordinance Oct. 12 solidifying new council district maps for the next...
Covenant House is demolishing 40-year-old Montrose campus in preparation for new development
Covenant House which has stood in Montrose for 40, will say goodbye to the neighborhood. After receiving a $750,000 subsidy, the nonprofit plans to open a new campus.
Leaders worry redrawn Houston maps could threaten Hispanic, Latino representation at city hall
The city's Hispanic and Latino representation is already limited with just one councilmember within those communities. The map, some argue, threatens that representation
Friendswood ISD awards Windsong Intermediate School renovations contract
Renovations to Windsong Intermediate School primarily include a six-classroom addition to the building. (Rendering courtesy PBK Architects) Friendswood ISD has taken another step forward on its bond-funded renovations to Windsong Intermediate School. The district’s board of trustees voted unanimously Oct. 10 to award a contract for the renovations to Nash...
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraud
HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – A Fulshear man and a Sugar Land man will serve 10-year sentences for committing health care fraud. Francis Ekene, 71, of Sugar Land, was sentenced this week, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. Alfred Olotin Alatan, 63, of Fulshear, was sentenced earlier. Alatan was considered the scheme leader.
Q&A: Get to know Texas House District 28 candidates Gates, Adriatico
Two candidates are vying for the position of representative for Texas House District 28 with Democratic candidate Nelvin Adriatico challenging the incumbent representative Gary Gates, who was elected in 2020. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 75 words, answer the questions provided and avoid attacking opponents. Answers may have...
