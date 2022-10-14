ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Beyond Meat executive to leave company as layoffs loom

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R1yLp_0iZ3xS1700

NEW YORK — Beyond Meat is cutting its workforce by 200 employees, and its chief operating officer is leaving the company, according to an SEC filing Friday.

For the second time this year, the plant-based meat company is cutting its workforce again, this time by almost 20%. According to Bloomberg, the company has to lower expenses as inflation forces consumers to consider less-expensive protein options.

In August, the company cut its workforce by 4%, citing “broader economic uncertainty,” according to CNBC.

Top exec steps down

Beyond Meat Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey will leave the company on Friday following his recent arrest in September, according to Friday’s filing.

Ramsey was arrested last month following an incident after an Arkansas football game, according to KNWA.

According to a police report obtained by The Associated Press, Ramsey became angry with another driver near a parking garage. Police said that Ramsey got out of the car and punched the rear windshield of the other driver’s car. The alleged victim said when he got out of the vehicle, Ramsey began punching him and then bit the top of his nose, ripping the flesh, the AP reported.

According to online records, he was later charged with terroristic threatening and third-degree battery.

Ramsey had previously worked for Tyson Foods and McDonald’s before joining the company in December, CNBC reported.

Jonathan Nelson, who was already overseeing Ramsey’s role following his suspension, will take over the position, according to CNN.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Beyond Meat exec departs amid job cuts, slowing sales

The Beyond Meat executive charged with biting a man's nose during a fight last month left the plant-based meat company Friday amid a larger round of job cuts as the company seeks tries to offset a decline in sales. Doug Ramsey, a former Tyson Foods executive who joined Beyond Meat...
BUSINESS
Joel Eisenberg

Popular Chain Restaurants Closing Throughout the U.S.

Several perennial chain restaurants are shuttering locations at a rapid pace. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Yahoo.com, EatThis.com, Google.com, NYPost.com, and ScrapeHero.com.
Business Insider

Whole Foods is quietly raising prices on small brands and industry insiders worry the grocer could be returning to its 'whole paycheck' image

Whole Foods is raising prices on some emerging brands, according to food-industry insiders. Whole Foods' recent price increases are larger than many expected, even with inflation. Whole Foods has spent years cutting prices on grocery staples to counter its "whole paycheck" image. Whole Foods is hiking prices on some emerging...
RETAIL
TheStreet

Albertsons Stock Surges On Report of Merger Talks With Grocery Giant Kroger

Albertsons Companies (ACI) shares surged higher Thursday following a report that suggest the grocery store chain is in talks to merge with its larger rival Kroger (KR) . Bloomberg News reported that Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons could reach a merger agreement with Kroger as early as this week on a combination that would create a grocery market giant valued at around $47 billion.
RETAIL
The Associated Press

ZOA Energy Brings Balanced Energy to Canada, Marking Brand’s First International Expansion

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- ZOA Energy, the fastest-growing energy drink on the US market, is bringing its authentic ingredients and natural caffeine powered by green, unroasted coffee beans and green tea, to Canada, marking the brand’s first international expansion since its launch in March 2021. Responding to consumer demands, ZOA Energy’s fan-favorite flavors, Tropical Punch, White Peach and Wild Orange are now available in both the east and west regions of Canada, including all ten provinces, on ZOA Energy’s website, Amazon, and in Costco stores, in a 12oz variety pack. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005226/en/ ZOA Energy Brings Zero Sugar White Peach, Tropical Punch and Wild Orange to Canadian consumers. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Did Kroger and Albertsons just create a grocery delivery powerhouse?

The grocery delivery wars have a new challenger. Long a two-horse race between Amazon and Walmart, the playing field may have shifted with Kroger’s (NYSE: KR) acquisition of Albertsons (NYSE: ACI), combining the second- and fourth-largest grocers in the country in terms of market share. The $25 billion purchase...
ECONOMY
WGAU

Official: China mining more coal but increasing wind, solar

BEIJING — (AP) — China plans to boost coal production through 2025 to avoid a repeat of last year’s power shortages, an official said Monday, adding to setbacks in efforts to cut climate-changing carbon emissions from the biggest global source. China is a big investor in wind...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WGAU

UK Treasury chief scraps nearly all government tax cut plans

LONDON — (AP) — The U.K.'s new Treasury chief ripped up the government's economic plan on Monday, dramatically reversing most of the tax cuts and spending plans that Prime Minister Liz Truss announced less than a month ago and raising new questions about how long the beleaguered British leader can stay in office.
INCOME TAX
morningbrew.com

Kroger eyes Albertsons in largest grocery deal in years

The second largest US grocery company, Kroger, is hoping to acquire its competitor—and the fourth largest player—Albertsons, and the deal may happen as soon as today, according to Bloomberg. It would be one of the biggest retail mergers in years and certainly the biggest grocery deal since they rebooted Supermarket Sweep.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Investigate Midwest

JBS, Tyson Foods invest in smartwatch app that monitors workers

Two of America’s largest meat companies — JBS and Tyson Foods — have invested in a smartwatch application that allows managers to monitor workers’ movements. The startup behind the application, Mentore, claims to improve worker productivity while reducing injuries. The repetitive, fast and taxing work of cutting and packing protein makes meat processing plants some of the most dangerous workplaces in the country. Despite workers’ pleas, meat companies have fought to increase the pace of work.
TECHNOLOGY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
27K+
Followers
95K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy