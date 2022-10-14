The Committee of Interns and Residents sent a petition to the University of California’s president on Sept. 29 to address the negotiation process for a new contract. According to the committee, the petition also aims to bring attention to the 1UC campaign, which was created as a result of issues exacerbated by the pandemic and advocates for systemic changes for health care workers. The petition was signed by more than 2,500 physicians across the UC Hospital System.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO