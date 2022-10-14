Read full article on original website
Gov. Newsom declares end to California’s COVID-19 state of emergency by Feb. 28
This post was updated Oct. 18 at 11:23 p.m. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a press release Monday that California’s state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic will end Feb. 28. The state of emergency began in March 2020 and allowed access to medical and other additional resources...
Student doctors’ union petitions UC president to address low pay, long hours
The Committee of Interns and Residents sent a petition to the University of California’s president on Sept. 29 to address the negotiation process for a new contract. According to the committee, the petition also aims to bring attention to the 1UC campaign, which was created as a result of issues exacerbated by the pandemic and advocates for systemic changes for health care workers. The petition was signed by more than 2,500 physicians across the UC Hospital System.
