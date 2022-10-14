ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Advance Media names Kelly, Agnew to top posts

Chris Kelly has been named vice president of content at NJ Advance Media — getting the permanent title of a position he has been essentially serving in, in an interim role, for nearly a year, the company announced Thursday. Kelly, 48, who came to NJAM in 2014, was named...
ECONOMY
Red Bank-based investment firm acquires grocery-anchored centers in Va., Mo.

Red Bank-based First National Realty Partners on Thursday announced it added two separate grocery-anchored shopping centers to its portfolio, one in Virginia and one in Missouri. Promenade at Manassas in Virginia is a 287,000-square-foot asset anchored by an approximately 107,000-square-foot Home Depot, a tenant at the center since it was...
VIRGINIA STATE
Kislak Co. sells multifamily portfolio in the Oranges for $8M

The Kislak Co. on Thursday announced the recent sale of two multifamily properties in the Oranges in Essex County, for $8 million. The properties include 57-61A E. Park St. in East Orange, with 22 units, and 463-475 Park Ave. in Orange, with 46 units. Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood arranged...
EAST ORANGE, NJ

