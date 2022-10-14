ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado’s offensive keys to the game against Cal

By Tony Cosolo
 2 days ago

The Buffaloes’ offense has taken steps forward since quarterback Owen McCown was inserted into the starting lineup. The point and yardage totals have now risen from the lows of Colorado’s loss to Minnesota.

Now, we will see how much the Buffs were able to benefit from a bye week when they face the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday . Colorado has found some playmakers on the offensive side of the ball and should continue to foster those weapons around its freshman QB.

Fans will also be focused on what changes have been made since the elevation of interim head coach Mike Sanford, along with Clay Patterson moving to offensive coordinator and Kyle DeVan heading up the run game coordination.

Establish the run

CU has some playmakers in the backfield that we have not been able to rely on because scores have gotten so out of hand. Coaches have also gotten into too many stretches where it seems the run game has been abandoned. Deion Smith and Anthony Hankerson have shown glimpses of being a dominant pair and Colorado must feed these backs.

Keep the pocket clean for Owen McCown

California has gotten 10 sacks on the year, led by defensive end Xavier Carlton's three. The Colorado offensive line has seen moving parts for every game this season, but whoever lines up there this week has to keep McCown on his feet. Sacks are drive killers and CU has allowed 14 thus far. It's time for the big boys to step up and keep the quarterback's jersey clean.

Add the tight ends to the attack

Colorado has completed 81 passes so far this season, and only 14 of those passes have gone to tight ends. This group was one that I was really high on , but either by design or because of the QBs not looking their way, the TEs have not gotten the targets needed to make an impact. A tight end making an impact can loosen up the whole field because a defense needs to add bodies to the clog up the middle. This will allow wide receivers more space to operate and will make reads for the QB much easier. With Clay Patterson moving up to OC, it's time to feed the tight ends.

