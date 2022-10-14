ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

This Lenovo gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti is over $700 cheaper today

Gamers are getting spoiled with all the gaming deals that are popping up, such as Lenovo’s $710 discount for the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 5i Pro that brings the gaming laptop’s price down to $1,760 from its original price of $2,470. There’s no information on the duration of this offer, so if you’re thinking about taking advantage of it, you need to decide quickly because the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7’s price may go back to normal sooner than you expect.
COMPUTERS
dexerto.com

Razer Edge 5G handheld announced at RazerCon 2022: Price, specs, where to buy

At Razercon 2022, Razer announced its brand-new high-powered handheld device, named the Razer Edge. The Razer Edge will be released in January 2023, starting at $399. The Razer Edge handheld is Razer’s entry into the growing handheld market. However, unlike Logitech, Razer is opting to bring the power with cutting-edge specs under the hood, while also offering a high-spec Android gaming and cloud streaming experience.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

iQOO Neo7's flagship-grade processor, advanced display tech and battery size showcased ahead of the Android smartphone's launch

The Neo7 had been tipped to become a Dimensity 9000+-powered variation on iQOO's 2022 flagship smartphone formula prior to its official announcement; now, the Vivo sub-brand has gone ahead and confirmed this line of speculation ahead of its launch. iQOO also now asserts that this chipset will "join forces" with...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

A surprising number of PCs can't upgrade to Windows 11. Here's why

Just over 40% of all enterprise workstations won't make the upgrade to Windows 11 due to Microsoft's minimum hardware requirements, according to new research from IT asset management firm Lansweeper. Microsoft released Windows 11 in October 2021 and released Windows 11 22H2 on September 20, but many organisations haven't got...
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Poco X4 GT: Powerful budget smartphone for gaming and entertainment

Xiaomi's Poco line of smartphones stand out with their great value for money. The latest addition to the line-up – Poco X4 GT – is no exception. Despite officially costing just 380 Euro (around US$370), the 6.6-inch phone is capable of delivering upper mid-range performance and also features a 144 Hz IPS display.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Why Nvidia’s 40-series GPUs will never be for me

Nvidia’s 40-series GPUs launched recently, and to say they’ve made waves in the computing world would be a serious understatement. These cards are big, powerful, and outrageously expensive. Yet if you want the most absurd performance cards you can get your mitts on, they’re second to none.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel 7 Pro utterly disappoints in a real-world gaming test

While Google's latest smartphones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro may boast incredibly impressive cameras, the phones appear to lack in some other aspects—most notably performance. The Pixel 7 Pro has now been put through a Genshin Impact gaming test, with the flagship only managing to make a horrid account of itself.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Meta Quest Pro Gives Snapdragon XR2+ Its Big Launch: Why It's The Chip To Watch

Qualcomm has introduced a new XR chip called the Snapdragon ​​XR2+ Gen 1, which is targeted at augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) applications. Notably, the latest Qualcomm chip has already found its way inside Meta's Quest Pro, which is arguably the most highly-anticipated XR product in a while and one of the most advanced of its kind.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Tonight Only: This Asus Chromebook Has a Rugged Design and Is Marked Down To $120

Nowadays, it’s not rare at all to find laptops under $100. While the price may garner your attention, they’re often accompanied by low-end components. However, you’re in luck because there’s one laptop worth buying that’s actually really good. For today only, the Asus C203XA Chromebook laptop is on sale with a whopping 52% off. It may not be under that $100 threshold, but it’s still nonetheless an incredible, tiny laptop perfect for students and basic productivity. (You’ll need to be a Prime member to score this price.) Buy: Asus C203XA Chromebook $119.95 (orig. $249.99) 52% OFF    Why The ASUS Chromebook C203XA Is a Great...
COMPUTERS
CNET

Nvidia 'Unlaunches' 12GB GeForce RTX 4080. Oops

After some math and pushback by the GeForce community, Nvidia has decided to "unlaunch" the 12GB version of the newly announced GeForce RTX 4080, leaving the 16GB model as the only 4080 slated to ship on Nov. 16. The fact that the company says "it's not named right" points to...
COMPUTERS
Android Headlines

Two New Rugged Ulefone Flagship Smartphones Coming Soon

Ulefone is planning to launch two new rugged flagship smartphones soon. The devices in question are the Ulefone Armor 17 Pro and Ulefone Power Armor 18T. Both of them will go on sale on November 1, the company has announced. Two new rugged Ulefone smartphones are coming on November 1.
CELL PHONES
