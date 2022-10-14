Read full article on original website
Related
Future Tech: Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Laptop Is All Screen
This foldable OLED computer from Asus is a new type of laptop, but there's still a ways to go until it's ready for everyone.
The gorgeous 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet is $350 off for Prime Day
The Galaxy Tab S7+ from Samsung was easily one of our favorite Android tablets when it was released, and it's a stellar deal thanks to some steep Prime Day savings on Amazon. If you're looking for a large 12.4-inch tablet with plenty of power for work and play, it's hard to go wrong with this Galaxy Tab S7+.
Digital Trends
This Lenovo gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti is over $700 cheaper today
Gamers are getting spoiled with all the gaming deals that are popping up, such as Lenovo’s $710 discount for the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 5i Pro that brings the gaming laptop’s price down to $1,760 from its original price of $2,470. There’s no information on the duration of this offer, so if you’re thinking about taking advantage of it, you need to decide quickly because the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7’s price may go back to normal sooner than you expect.
dexerto.com
Razer Edge 5G handheld announced at RazerCon 2022: Price, specs, where to buy
At Razercon 2022, Razer announced its brand-new high-powered handheld device, named the Razer Edge. The Razer Edge will be released in January 2023, starting at $399. The Razer Edge handheld is Razer’s entry into the growing handheld market. However, unlike Logitech, Razer is opting to bring the power with cutting-edge specs under the hood, while also offering a high-spec Android gaming and cloud streaming experience.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO Neo7's flagship-grade processor, advanced display tech and battery size showcased ahead of the Android smartphone's launch
The Neo7 had been tipped to become a Dimensity 9000+-powered variation on iQOO's 2022 flagship smartphone formula prior to its official announcement; now, the Vivo sub-brand has gone ahead and confirmed this line of speculation ahead of its launch. iQOO also now asserts that this chipset will "join forces" with...
ZDNet
A surprising number of PCs can't upgrade to Windows 11. Here's why
Just over 40% of all enterprise workstations won't make the upgrade to Windows 11 due to Microsoft's minimum hardware requirements, according to new research from IT asset management firm Lansweeper. Microsoft released Windows 11 in October 2021 and released Windows 11 22H2 on September 20, but many organisations haven't got...
The best tablet deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day II: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Amazon Early Access Sale doesn't technically start until Oct. 11 -- but Amazon already has a ton of tablets...
4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals 2022: what to expect this year
We're gathering up some early thoughts and predictions on what the 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals might look like and consist of later this year.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Poco X4 GT: Powerful budget smartphone for gaming and entertainment
Xiaomi's Poco line of smartphones stand out with their great value for money. The latest addition to the line-up – Poco X4 GT – is no exception. Despite officially costing just 380 Euro (around US$370), the 6.6-inch phone is capable of delivering upper mid-range performance and also features a 144 Hz IPS display.
Digital Trends
Why Nvidia’s 40-series GPUs will never be for me
Nvidia’s 40-series GPUs launched recently, and to say they’ve made waves in the computing world would be a serious understatement. These cards are big, powerful, and outrageously expensive. Yet if you want the most absurd performance cards you can get your mitts on, they’re second to none.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7 Pro utterly disappoints in a real-world gaming test
While Google's latest smartphones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro may boast incredibly impressive cameras, the phones appear to lack in some other aspects—most notably performance. The Pixel 7 Pro has now been put through a Genshin Impact gaming test, with the flagship only managing to make a horrid account of itself.
Google Pixel 7 Pro Review: The Value Behind The Gimmicks
The Google Pixel 7 Pro delivers all the best bits of the latest version of Android with hardware that makes it clear the brand here for the long run.
Microsoft Audio Dock Is Coming For Your Shady Laptop Mic
Microsoft's fall hardware launch schedule isn't all about modest iterative PC upgrades. Case in point? The company has a new speaker for remote workers.
Meta Quest Pro Gives Snapdragon XR2+ Its Big Launch: Why It's The Chip To Watch
Qualcomm has introduced a new XR chip called the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1, which is targeted at augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) applications. Notably, the latest Qualcomm chip has already found its way inside Meta's Quest Pro, which is arguably the most highly-anticipated XR product in a while and one of the most advanced of its kind.
NVIDIA 'unlaunches' the RTX 4080 12GB GPU following widespread criticism
NVIDIA has announced that the 12GB variant of the upcoming RTX 4080 GPU has been "unlaunched," citing its confusing designation.
Google Pixel Watch Review: Surprisingly Convincing
The Pixel Watch is here, and it's making a case for Wear OS with its launch. Does Google's smartwatch swim or sink in a sea of other wearables?
Tonight Only: This Asus Chromebook Has a Rugged Design and Is Marked Down To $120
Nowadays, it’s not rare at all to find laptops under $100. While the price may garner your attention, they’re often accompanied by low-end components. However, you’re in luck because there’s one laptop worth buying that’s actually really good. For today only, the Asus C203XA Chromebook laptop is on sale with a whopping 52% off. It may not be under that $100 threshold, but it’s still nonetheless an incredible, tiny laptop perfect for students and basic productivity. (You’ll need to be a Prime member to score this price.) Buy: Asus C203XA Chromebook $119.95 (orig. $249.99) 52% OFF Why The ASUS Chromebook C203XA Is a Great...
CNET
Nvidia 'Unlaunches' 12GB GeForce RTX 4080. Oops
After some math and pushback by the GeForce community, Nvidia has decided to "unlaunch" the 12GB version of the newly announced GeForce RTX 4080, leaving the 16GB model as the only 4080 slated to ship on Nov. 16. The fact that the company says "it's not named right" points to...
Android Headlines
Two New Rugged Ulefone Flagship Smartphones Coming Soon
Ulefone is planning to launch two new rugged flagship smartphones soon. The devices in question are the Ulefone Armor 17 Pro and Ulefone Power Armor 18T. Both of them will go on sale on November 1, the company has announced. Two new rugged Ulefone smartphones are coming on November 1.
Surface Pro 9 Gives Us 5G At Long Last
Microsoft is updating its Surface convertible lineup with the Surface 9 Pro, and this time, the big upgrade is reserved for the connectivity department.
SlashGear
57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0