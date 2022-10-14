Nowadays, it’s not rare at all to find laptops under $100. While the price may garner your attention, they’re often accompanied by low-end components. However, you’re in luck because there’s one laptop worth buying that’s actually really good. For today only, the Asus C203XA Chromebook laptop is on sale with a whopping 52% off. It may not be under that $100 threshold, but it’s still nonetheless an incredible, tiny laptop perfect for students and basic productivity. (You’ll need to be a Prime member to score this price.) Buy: Asus C203XA Chromebook $119.95 (orig. $249.99) 52% OFF Why The ASUS Chromebook C203XA Is a Great...

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO