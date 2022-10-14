ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Swim Coach Workout #802

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily... SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 10/14/2022

The GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series celebrates swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level...
