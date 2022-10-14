ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Best of Rising Oct 10-13

By Kbrickhouse
 2 days ago
BASED Brandon? Biden Asks Admin To Review Pot’s Schedule 1 Status, Robby & Olay React

President Joe Biden speaks at the Volvo Group Powertrain Operations in Hagerstown, Md., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Robby Soave: STEAL-Pal? PayPal Tweets, Then Deletes $2.5K Punishment Rule For ‘Misinformation’

Lt. Col. Daniel Davis: US Is Closer To Nuclear War Than EVER, Biden MUST Pull From The Brink

FL Surgeon General’s Tweet AGAINST Covid Vaccines For Young People TAKEN DOWN

Briahna Joy Gray: Tulsi Gabbard’s Announcement To Leave Dem Party ISN’T ENOUGH

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, attends Variety’s third annual “Salute to Service” celebration at Cipriani 25 Broadway on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP)

AOC Put ON BLAST For Supporting War In Ukraine: ‘You’re A COWARD’

Walker TRAILS In GA Senate Race Ahead Of Debate, Kemp Leads Stacey Abrams

Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker smiles during remarks during a campaign stop at Battle Lumber Co. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Wadley, Ga. Walker’s appearance was his first following reports that a woman who said Walker paid for her 2009 abortion is actually mother of one of his children – undercutting Walker’s claims he didn’t know who she was .(AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

New York dog death triggers crime reform debate, Ameshia Cross & Robby Soave REACT

The Debrief: Mitch McConnell & Kevin McCarthy feud sparks governing concerns, Dems outraise GOP in Q3

Comments / 0

CBS News

Tulsi Gabbard, who has held several offices and ran for president as a Democrat, said she is leaving the party

Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, says she's no longer a member of the Democratic Party. In a video statement posted to Twitter, Gabbard explained her decision to leave, despite holding several offices as a Democrat since 2002, including vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016.
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Right wing conspiracists go wild over clip showing CNN helping Biden with ‘cheat sheets’ in interview

Right-wing conspiracists shared a clip showing CNN anchor Jake Tapper helping President Joe Biden pick up his notes during an interview, prompting claims that Mr Biden is protected by the mainstream media. Steve Guest, an adviser for Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz, tweeted a clip showing Mr Biden dropping his “cheat sheet” during an interview with Jake Tapper of CNN, who helped pick it up. Republicans have been pushing the notion that Mr Biden, who turns 80 on 20 November, is too old to be the commander-in-chief. Donald Trump Jr chose to go after Mr Tapper. “And Fake Tapper...
U.S. POLITICS
HuffPost

Oregon's GOP Candidate For Governor Is Tying Herself To Violent Extremists

As the polls tighten in Oregon’s gubernatorial race, Republican candidate Christine Drazan appears to be tightening her ties to right-wing extremists, too. Drazan, who served in the state legislature from 2019 to 2022 and was also the House minority leader, has taken a total of $70,000 this year from conservative megadonor David Gore and his wife, per a review of Drazan’s campaign finance records.
OREGON STATE
WKBN

Fact-checking the ads in Vance-Ryan U.S. Senate race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio’s two U.S. Senate candidates prepared to take the debate stage Monday evening, NBC4 Investigates dissected claims made in attack ads from Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan and Republican venture capitalist JD Vance to see how true those claims are. In his ad, Vance...
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Manchin popularity drops double digits in West Virginia

(The Center Square) – Sen. Joe Manchin’s approval rating dropped by double digits in his home state of West Virginia, which makes him one of the most unpopular senators, according to a recent Morning Consult poll. Only 42% of registered voters approve of Manchin and 51% disapprove after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Dana Bash, Kari Lake clash over 2020 election fraud claims

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake sparred with CNN’s Dana Bash over unfounded claims of mass election fraud in 2020 during an interview on Sunday. “You called the 2020 election corrupt, stolen, rotten and rigged, and there was no evidence of any of that presented in a court of law or anywhere else that any of those things are true. So why do you keep saying that?” Bash asked Lake on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
ARIZONA STATE
GOP Senate candidate says he would ‘actively’ campaign against Trump in 2024

Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea on Sunday said he would “actively campaign against” former President Trump if Trump mounted another bid for the White House. O’Dea has previously indicated he does not want Trump to run in 2024, and during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with co-anchor Dana Bash, the GOP nominee said he would look to support other rumored Republican candidates.
COLORADO STATE
Haberman on Trump: ‘He wants The New York Times to approve of him’

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said on Thursday that former President Trump’s attacks on her and The New York Times are driven by his desire for their approval. “He wants The New York Times to approve of him, and I just happen to be the person who covers him more than other people at this paper,” Haberman told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Thursday night, adding, “I really can’t overstate how much his fixation on the paper drives this.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In a twist for first ladies, Jill Biden is diving into the midterms

First lady Jill Biden is traversing the country in the final weeks before the midterm elections, adding several stops to her already travel-heavy time in the White House and outstripping her recent predecessors in terms of campaign appearances and active fundraising. Biden this week visited Tennessee, Wisconsin, Georgia and Florida....
GEORGIA STATE
Obama: Communication lines between White House, Kremlin ‘as weak as they have been’ in long time

Former President Obama said he is concerned that lines of communication between the White House and the Kremlin are “as weak as they have been” in a long time. Obama said in a Friday interview on the podcast “Pod Save America,” which is co-hosted by former Obama administration staffers, that there was a sense even during some tense moments of the Cold War that both sides could pick up a phone and work through diplomatic channels to send “clear signals.”
POTUS
Jill Biden gives interview to Newsmax

First lady Jill Biden gave an interview to Newsmax focused on the Biden administration’s work to fight cancer, the conservative cable channel announced. The 20-minute interview, which was conducted by Newsmax host Nancy Brinker on Saturday in Florida, will air on Monday at 9 p.m. Biden spoke about the administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative and how…
FLORIDA STATE
