Haberman on Trump: ‘He wants The New York Times to approve of him’

By Julia Shapero
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
AP Photo/Matt York Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said on Thursday that former President Trump’s attacks on her and The New York Times are driven by his desire for their approval.

“He wants The New York Times to approve of him, and I just happen to be the person who covers him more than other people at this paper,” Haberman told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Thursday night, adding, “I really can’t overstate how much his fixation on the paper drives this.”

Trump has frequently lashed out at the Times and Haberman specifically, who has extensively covered the former president.

Haberman’s new book, “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,” explores Trump’s past and how it influenced his time in the White House, she said.

“The goal had always been to try to show the animating forces … about the world he came from and what shaped him and how he exported that to Washington, D.C., and to the White House and then to the Republican Party, and it lives on in our politics,” Haberman said on Thursday. “That had been the goal and, while I felt like I understood it previously, I think I have a richer understanding of certain aspects.”

Haberman’s “Confidence Man” reveals a number of new insights into the Trump White House, including that the former president considered bombing Mexican drug labs, quipped that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) “kisses my ass” to get endorsements and called Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell a “piece of shit.”

Michael Bastardovitch
2d ago

moron wants the world to approve of him....but he's too much of a child to realize life dont work that way

ugottabekiddingme
1d ago

Sorry Donnie boy - New York and ALL things New York never did and never will approve of you and we're super stoked to finally be rid of you! Buh BYE!!

David Nail
2d ago

that sounds a little bit like reverse psychology which doesn't really work on a psychopath especially in narcissistic psychopath which I heard him being called that off of the national news but it's good for writing I suppose but it's far from the truth

The Hill

The Hill

