Celebrities

King Charles will ban Prince Harry from coronation if book attacks Camilla

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
 2 days ago

King Charles III will reportedly ban Prince Harry from his coronation if the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir attacks Queen Consort Camilla.

“It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla,” a source told the Daily Beast on Thursday, adding that the new monarch is “incredibly protective” of his second wife.

Another insider told the outlet that Harry, 38, and his wife, Meghan Markle, are on a tentative list for the 2023 ceremony, “leaving the door open for [them] to get the call up — or be excluded.”

King Charles III reportedly may ban Prince Harry from his coronation over his son’s memoir.

Page Six broke the news in July 2021 that the prince was writing a book, set to be released sometime next year.

The memoir was initially slated for publication in November, but the date was pushed back over the summer.

Earlier this month, royal biographer Tom Bower told Page Six that Charles, 73, and his family members are “hugely nervous” about the book, calling it a “time bomb.”

Charles allegedly won't stand for "attacks" on Queen Consort Camilla in the book.
Charles allegedly won't stand for "attacks" on Queen Consort Camilla in the book. Getty Images
Charles allegedly won't stand for "attacks" on Queen Consort Camilla in the book. Dave J Hogan
Charles allegedly won't stand for "attacks" on Queen Consort Camilla in the book. Getty Images
Charles allegedly won't stand for "attacks" on Queen Consort Camilla in the book. Getty Images

Bower believes the book will come out “around Easter,” noting that it will feature a chapter about Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral last month.

“There’ll just be more material about how they were snubbed and all the rest of the invective against the royal family,” he explained. “So I think to that extent, the delay will add to the poison.”

Harry's memoir has been pushed back and revised since Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Harry was en route and therefore not present at his grandmother’s bedside when the sovereign died at age 96 on Sept. 8.

Multiple insiders told us last month that the prince learned of the news online when he landed in Scotland, where the Queen died.

Although the crown immediately passed from Elizabeth to Charles, his coronation won’t be until May 6. It is scheduled for the same day as Harry’s son Archie’s 4th birthday.

Charles' coronation is set for Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie's birthday.

Harry and Markle, who are also the parents of 1-year-old daughter Lilibet, have previously angered the royal family with their candor.

During their March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the “Suits” alum, 41, revealed her baby boy’s skin color had been discussed by an unnamed senior royal family member — widely rumored to be either Charles or Camilla, 75. Markle also shared her experience with suicidal thoughts during her first pregnancy.

The former actress and Harry quit their royal roles in 2020 and now live in Montecito, Calif.

The family of four are reportedly considering a move to the nearby Hope Ranch neighborhood.

Comments / 40

stevtabares1
1d ago

Archie will have his "day" every year , a cora action only happens to a king once in his life time ,, and the Markles wanted out anyway

Reply
18
Susan Docken
1d ago

He wants to live a quiet life. Yet this joker goes on national TV and throws his family under the bus with all the LIES (which were proven to be LIES) and then writes a book based on more LIES. What a joke. He deserves what he gets. Diana and the Queen are probably both turning over in their graves from the shame he has brought to his family. ALL for MONEY.

Reply(6)
11
Barb Milne
1d ago

You get what you get. Live has a way of bringing the truth to light. Unfortunately some people can't handle the truth.

Reply
10
