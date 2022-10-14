King Charles will ban Prince Harry from coronation if book attacks Camilla

King Charles III will reportedly ban Prince Harry from his coronation if the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir attacks Queen Consort Camilla.

“It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla,” a source told the Daily Beast on Thursday, adding that the new monarch is “incredibly protective” of his second wife.

Another insider told the outlet that Harry, 38, and his wife, Meghan Markle, are on a tentative list for the 2023 ceremony, “leaving the door open for [them] to get the call up — or be excluded.”

King Charles III reportedly may ban Prince Harry from his coronation over his son’s memoir.

Page Six broke the news in July 2021 that the prince was writing a book, set to be released sometime next year.

The memoir was initially slated for publication in November, but the date was pushed back over the summer.

Earlier this month, royal biographer Tom Bower told Page Six that Charles, 73, and his family members are “hugely nervous” about the book, calling it a “time bomb.”

Charles allegedly won't stand for "attacks" on Queen Consort Camilla in the book. Getty Images

Bower believes the book will come out “around Easter,” noting that it will feature a chapter about Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral last month.

“There’ll just be more material about how they were snubbed and all the rest of the invective against the royal family,” he explained. “So I think to that extent, the delay will add to the poison.”

Harry’s memoir has been pushed back and revised since Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Harry was en route and therefore not present at his grandmother’s bedside when the sovereign died at age 96 on Sept. 8.

Multiple insiders told us last month that the prince learned of the news online when he landed in Scotland, where the Queen died.

Although the crown immediately passed from Elizabeth to Charles, his coronation won’t be until May 6. It is scheduled for the same day as Harry’s son Archie’s 4th birthday.

Charles’ coronation is set for Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie’s birthday.

Harry and Markle, who are also the parents of 1-year-old daughter Lilibet, have previously angered the royal family with their candor.

During their March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the “Suits” alum, 41, revealed her baby boy’s skin color had been discussed by an unnamed senior royal family member — widely rumored to be either Charles or Camilla, 75. Markle also shared her experience with suicidal thoughts during her first pregnancy.

The former actress and Harry quit their royal roles in 2020 and now live in Montecito, Calif.

The family of four are reportedly considering a move to the nearby Hope Ranch neighborhood.