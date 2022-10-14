ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Watcher’ Ending, Explained: Who Was The Watcher?

By Kayla Cobb
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago
If you’ve ever suspected that someone has been watching you, The Watcher is your new nightmare. And because it’s October, that means it’s the perfect Halloween watch (pun definitely intended). Loosely based on a disturbingly true story about 657 Boulevard in New Jersey, The Watcher revolves around a new family who buys their dream home. But when they start receiving a series of threatening letters, that home becomes their own personal hell.

Whether you’re the type of person who rushes to the end of a book before becoming invested or you want to break down what you just watched, we have you covered. Consider this your guide to The Watcher‘s ending.

Who Was The Watcher? The Watcher Ending, Explained

That’s the creepiest part about this new thriller: We have no idea. Episode 7 “Haunting” began with Theodora (Noma Dumezweni) confessing to being The Watcher. The way she told it, she used to own 657 Boulevard but had to sell the place to pay for her cancer treatments. This explanation brought Dean (Bobby Cannavale) some peace until he learned that Theodora had made the entire story up. Why? She wanted to “solve” her last case before her death. So Theodora was out.

What about the creepy home renovation club? Mo (Margo Martindale) finally joined Pearl’s (Mia Farrow) little organization and was welcomed into its folds. But thanks to some gentle prying from its newest member, we learned that this club was little more than an over eager home owner’s association. There were a lot of angry arguments, but ultimately they had no power. Mo, Pearl, Jasper (Terry Kinney), Roger (Michael Nouri), and John Graff / Bill (Joe Mantello) are all still suspects, but they don’t seem as likely.

So what about Nora’s (Naomi Watts) suspicion? Was it her old friend Karen (Jennifer Coolidge)? Karen bought the house right after the Brannocks’ sold it, which wasn’t a good look. But shortly after moving in, she received her own letter from The Watcher just before she discovered her dog had been murdered. Karen ran screaming from 657 Boulevard and eventually sold it for well below what she paid, so we feel confident saying it wasn’t Karen.

In fact, The Watcher ended with no clear suspect or resolution. And, just like with the real case, that’s what makes this story so creepy.

Who Are the New Owners of 657 Boulevard?

After Karen sold the house, a new family moved in. We don’t know who they are, but we suspect their lives are about to become an absolute nightmare.

How Did The Watcher End?

The Watcher’s final moments ended with several people spying on the new family, including Mo, Jasper, and Pearl. Do you know who else became part of this creepy fan club? Dean and Nora. The series ended with the new homeowner politely asking Dean if he lived in the neighborhood and if he’ll see Dean around sometime. “Definitely,” Dean said. That’s the disturbing part of this show. When you’re talking about a house this nice, everyone becomes The Watcher.

Did the Real Case End the Same Way as The Watcher?

No, there were a lot of creative liberties taken with this one. The real life case, which was published in The Cut, did end without anyone knowing who sent the letters and it did end with the homeowners eventually selling the house well below what they paid. But there were no suicides, mass murders, pet murders, or restoration-obsessed cults. Basically, the letters, the address, and the fact that this case was never solved are the only truth to this one.

