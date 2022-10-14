ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Shantaram’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes in Charlie Hunnam’s Apple TV+ Show?

By Nicole Gallucci
 2 days ago
Shantaram, Apple TV+‘s new drama starring Charlie Hunnam, tells a compelling story of love, adventure, and redemption.

Based on the 2003 novel by Gregory David Roberts, the series follows Lin Ford (Hunnam), a convicted bank robber who escapes an Australian prison to build a new life in 1980s Bombay. In India, Lin quickly falls for the mysterious Karla (Antonia Desplat) and befriends Prabhu (Shubham Saraf), who encourages him to work as a doctor for a community in need. But as Hunnam tries to make amends for his past, trouble lurks around every corner.

Wondering how many episodes are in Shantaram Season 1? What time new episodes of Shantaram premiere on Apple TV+? Or how to watch Shantaram? We’ve got you covered.

How Many Episodes Are in Shantaram Season 1?

Season 1 of Shantaram will feature 12 episodes. The first three episodes will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 14. After that, the season will follow a weekly release schedule, with the finale streaming on December 16.

What Time Will Shantaram Episodes Be On Apple TV+?

As noted above, new episodes of this series will premiere on Fridays. If you don’t see a new episode on Friday morning, have no fear! Try refreshing your browser or app. Sometimes it takes a moment for new content to load.

Photo: Apple TV+

When Do New Episodes of Shantaram Premiere on Apple TV+?

Looking for a complete Shantaram episode guide with corresponding premiere dates? Here you go!

  • Episode 1, “The Three Nos”: Friday, October 14
  • Episode 2, “Down and Out”: Friday, October 14
  • Episode 3, “Strange Bedfellows”: Friday, October 14
  • Episode 4, “Bad Medicine”: Friday, October 21
  • Episode 5, “The Sin in the Crime”: Friday, October 28
  • Episode 6, “Dead Man Walking”: Friday, November 4
  • Episode 7, “Apo Vai Pranah”: Friday, November 11
  • Episode 8, “Like in the Time of Cholera”: Friday, November 18
  • Episode 9, “Should I Stay or Should I Go”: Friday, November 25
  • Episode 10, “Dig Two Graves”: Friday, December 2
  • Episode 11, “Banquet of Consequences”: Friday, December 9
  • Episode 12, “All the Way From There Just to Get to Here”: Friday, December 16

Is There a Trailer for Shantaram?

You bet! You can watch the full trailer for Season 1 of the Apple TV+ drama above.

Who Is In The Cast of Shantaram on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+’s Shantaram is full of actors from popular TV series and films including Sons of Anarchy, The French Dispatch, A Suitable Boy, and more.

Check out the main cast list here:

  • Charlie Hunnam as Lin
  • Shubham Saraf as Prabhu
  • Antonia Desplat as Karla Saaranen
  • Elektra Kilbey as Lisa Carter
  • Alexander Siddig as Khader Khan
  • Fayssal Bazzi as Abdullah Taheri

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

How To Watch Shantaram on Apple TV+

Since Shantaram is an Apple TV+ original, you’ll need to have a subscription to watch. The good news? Apple TV+ is one of the cheaper streaming platforms, costing $4.99 per month.

Apple TV+ also offers a seven-day free trial, and you can get three months of Apple TV+ free “when you purchase an Apple device and redeem the offer within 90 days.” There’s also an option for a one-month free trial of Apple TV+ if you decide to bundle with up to five other services.

Decider.com

Decider.com

