kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists three stocks to explore after inflation data
The core inflation has advanced to its highest level in four decades. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) revenue rose over 14 per cent YoY in Q2 FY22. Kinetik Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ: KNTK) dividend yield was 8.75 per cent. The latest data by the Labor Department showed that the US inflation...
invezz.com
Gold down as Senior ETF analyst sees ‘nowhere to hide’
Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas comments on markets reaction to latest US inflation data. The hot CPI readings saw most asset classes bleed, including stocks, treasury ETFs and gold. Gold prices were down nearly 1.5% on the day, dropping as the dollar ticked up. The latest market news is dominated...
kalkinemedia.com
UK market rallies as Liz Truss sacks Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor
UK Market: The UK market was in an upbeat mood on Friday after it was Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed that he has been sacked as the Chancellor. At around 1:20 pm GMT+1, the FTSE 100 index was trading nearly 1% higher, while the FTSE 250 index was 1.48% higher. Truss has been under pressure to reverse the tax cut bonanza announced in the mini-budget last month by Kwarteng. Media reports have claimed that the PM is preparing to reverse parts of the fiscal strategy.
CNBC
European markets close higher after UK fiscal U-turn; Stoxx 600 up 0.7%
European markets closed up Friday, but off session highs, after the U.K. government U-turned on some of its controversial fiscal policies and the country's finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, was fired. Prime Minister Liz Truss gave a press conference Friday afternoon, which included a further reversal of tax-cutting plans laid out...
ValueWalk
FTSE 350 Look Ahead: Netflix, ASOS, Tesla, Relx And More
Look ahead to FTSE 350, other companies reporting & economic events from 17 – 21 October 2022. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) should offer an update on whether its ad supported tiers can carry the business through a tougher environment. We’ll see if ASOS plc (LON:ASC) will follow in the footsteps...
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks
Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower With Inflation Data, Q3 Earnings In Focus; Nasdaq Hits 2-Year Low
Stocks finished lower for the fourth straight day Monday, while the dollar consolidated gains against its global peers, as investors extended their retreat from risk markets following an escalation of military action in the Ukraine and ahead of a the unofficial start to the third-quarter earnings season later this week.
Yahoo!
Stock market interest is back on the rise: Chart
With a brutal year for the stock market getting closer to a close, investors may be showing renewed interest in their investments as they look to take action into 2023. Google searches for "Dow Jones" have picked up over the last month (chart below), according to findings compiled by DataTrek Research. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is often seen as the most commonly used metric for stocks by the average U.S. household.
U.S. stocks fall Friday, ending mixed after volatile week of trading
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks ended down Friday, putting a quick end to Thursday's rally as concerns about the economy continue to roil markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 403.89 points, or 1.34%, to close at 29,634.83. The S&P 500 dropped 86.84 points, of 2.37% to 3,583.07 and the Nasdaq Composite slid 327.76 points, or 3.08%, to 10,321.39.
Stocks mount biggest comeback in years; S&P 500 jumps 2.6%
Wall Street staged its biggest comeback in years as stocks roared back from steep morning losses caused by a worse-than-expected report on inflation.
Trading Bank Stocks on Earnings Reports: JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo
What a whirlwind of a few days in the stock market. On Thursday, a hotter-than-expected CPI report initially sent the S&P 500 down to its lowest level of the year. Stocks then put together a massive reversal that saw the S&P rally almost 200 points off the session low. Now...
kalkinemedia.com
How are these ASX real estate stocks faring year-to-date
S&P/ASX 200 Real Estate is down by over 30% for the year-to-date period, as of 14 October 2022. The ABS data released last month highlighted the first quarterly decline in the total value of Australian homes in two years. The market lost AU$162.4 billion in terms of the total value...
These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds
These two stocks each yield more than 5%.
Stocks Edge Lower, Retail Sales, Bank Earnings, Caterpillar And Elon Musk In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Friday, October 14:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Lower After Huge Wall Street Rally. U.S. equity futures edged lower Friday, following on from a wild session on Wall Street yesterday that saw the biggest trough-to-peak swing for the Dow in more than two years, triggered by a hot inflation reading that has essentially cemented the case for big Fed rate hikes between now and the end of the year.
This Widely Held Stock-Split Stock Can Skyrocket 608% or Plunge 89%, According to Wall Street
Wall Street pundits expect a wide range of outcomes for this exceptionally popular industry leader.
3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 a Share
Top tech stocks don't have to come with prohibitive price tags.
3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%
Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
