Diane M. Hubred, age 66, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. She was born on Oct. 30, 1955, in Stoughton, Wisconsin, the daughter of Arthur Haarklau and Arlene (Jorgenson) Haarklau. Diane graduated from Stoughton High School in 1973. After retiring from a career at American Family Insurance,...

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO