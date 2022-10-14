Read full article on original website
Kalkine : Why big Australian companies facing cyberattacks?
Cyberattacks and data breaches in Australia have been on the rise. In an effort to minimise this destructive trend, the Australian government is reframing its cybersecurity frameworks and policies to strengthen against such incidents. Watch out this video for more.
Kalkine : Are oil stocks profiting off consumers back amid energy crisis?
The Brent crude oil price stood at 92.14 US dollars per barrel, compared to 86.03 US dollars for WTI oil as of October 17, 2022. Meanwhile, the OPEC basket price stood at USD 94.17 as of October 14. In March 2022, due to the Russia-Ukraine war, oil prices rose to their highest level since 2008. The decline since August reflects market uncertainty over the looming global recession. Watch out this video for more.
People set to cut back on spending to save more, the survey found
The year-on-year consumer expenditure on non-essential items increased by only 1.0% in September, as per Barclaycard. To pay for energy over the rough winter months, over half (53%) of the people have said that they would reduce their discretionary spending. Over half (51%) of the people are preparing to stay...
Kalkine : Is UK housing market slowing down after ‘mini-budget’? | Kalkine Media
The Liz Truss government's recent 'mini-budget' announcements have hit the UK's housing market. According to the data released by the property website Rightmove, the UK housing market has lost its momentum. This has come following the financial market turbulence due to the government's recent economic measures, which prompted the mortgage market to be repriced.
Air NZ (NZX:AIR) announces retail bond offer of NZ$75 million
Air New Zealand has made a rights offer of fixed-rate bonds. The offer opens today (17 October) and closes on 20 October. The current bonds quoted on the NZX Debt market will mature on 28 October. Air New Zealand Limited (NZX: AIR), the national carrier of New Zealand, said on...
Why is New Zealand’s food inflation on the rise?
Food prices in New Zealand saw their biggest jump in 13 years. The prices were up 8.3% as compared to the previous year. The products that saw the biggest jumps were yogurt, tomatoes, and eggs. Food prices saw their biggest annual jump in 13 years in September, new data from...
