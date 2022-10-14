The Brent crude oil price stood at 92.14 US dollars per barrel, compared to 86.03 US dollars for WTI oil as of October 17, 2022. Meanwhile, the OPEC basket price stood at USD 94.17 as of October 14. In March 2022, due to the Russia-Ukraine war, oil prices rose to their highest level since 2008. The decline since August reflects market uncertainty over the looming global recession. Watch out this video for more.

