Porter Creek Road shut down for hours after head-on semitruck crash in northeast Santa Rosa

By ALANA MINKLER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
 4 days ago
Two semitrucks collided head-on Friday morning on Porter Creek Road in northeast Santa Rosa, shutting down the roadway, authorities said.

Porter Creek and Petrified Forest roads had one-way traffic control going eastbound, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people were hospitalized due to the crash, one with moderate injuries and the other with minor injuries, said Karen Hancock, a public information officer with Sonoma County Fire District.

The 7:30 a.m. crash sent one of the trucks into a nearby creek, causing a fuel and oil spill, according to Hancock.

A third vehicle was damaged after crashing into the back of one of the semitrucks, authorities said.

Sonoma County Fire District crews, a County of Sonoma hazmat unit and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to the scene.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

