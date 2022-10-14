ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

What developments are expected during exploration of TEM projects by Tempest Minerals (ASX:TEM)?

Tempest Minerals Ltd is an Australian minerals exploration company, which operates a portfolio of highly prospective mineral projects in the Tier-1 mining jurisdiction of Western Australia. The company is pursuing premium opportunities for precious, base and energy metals. Currently, the company owns two suites of mineral projects namely, Yalgoo and Mt Magnet Projects in the neighborhood of established mining operations and recent discoveries.  Get expert insights from Managing Director of Tempest Minerals Mr. Don Smith in this video by Kalkine Media.
INDUSTRY
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine :What is the prime exploration focus of Cooper Metals Limited (ASX:CPM)?

Cooper Metals Limited is an Australian mineral exploration company focused on discovering copper and gold. Currently, the company owns and is advancing on three highly prospective projects in Western Australia and Queensland. Cooper Metals aims to create wealth for its shareholders through the discovery of significant mineral deposits. All three mineral projects owned by the company are located within mining jurisdictions with a proven track record and access to excellent existing infrastructure.  Know more about the company's upcoming projects and plan ahead from Managing Director of Cooper Metals Ian Warland.
METAL MINING
kalkinemedia.com

GL1, CXO, and BOA: how are these lithium stocks faring on ASX?

September 2022’s Resources and Energy Quarterly report has revealed some insightful trends related to the demand for lithium and electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide. Lithium demand worldwide showed a strong increase in the June quarter of 2022, in turn deriving from growing demand for EV batteries, most of which use lithium as a key component.
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Contracts Awarded For Strategic Petroleum Reserve Crude Oil Sale

The U.S. Department of Energy announced contracts for the purchase of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced that contracts have been awarded for the purchase of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) following a Notice of Sale announced on September 19, 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Biden's justified semiconductor restrictions bring a war with China closer

As Chris Miller observed , semiconductors are to the 21st century what oil and steel were to the 20th century. Between 1937 and 1941, Japan ’s war against China influenced U.S. relations with Tokyo. After 1940, the United States began to impose export controls on the trade of all items useful to the Japanese military. This motivated imperial Japan to lash out before it lost the means of waging effective war. The U.S. is now imposing similar controls on Communist China. And although necessary, the Biden administration 's restrictions on semiconductor exports to Beijing bring a war with China closer.
U.S. POLITICS
kalkinemedia.com

Genesis Energy (NZX: GNE) upgrades EBITDA guidance for FY23, shares up

Genesis Energy held its ASM on Friday (14 October 2022) It upgraded its EBITDA guidance on the basis of Q1 performance. It expects an EBITDA of NZ$500 million, up from NZ$440 million last year. New Zealand-based utility company, Genesis Energy (NZX: GNE), has upgraded its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Inside Silver Peak, America's only active lithium mine

Silver Peak, Nevada is home to the only active lithium mine in the U.S. It's owned by Albemarle, one of the world's largest lithium producers, and is set to double in size by 2025 to meet growing demand from EV automakers. Albemarle, as well as this mine in particular, stand to benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act, which incentivizes domestic production of critical minerals like lithium.
SILVER PEAK, NV
kalkinemedia.com

Why is IMARA Inc. (IMRA) stock rising today?

The IMRA stock jumped over 40 per cent in the morning trading on October 14. The trading volume of the stock was around 11 million during drafting. IMARA Inc. entered into a merger agreement with a clinical-stage precision oncology firm. The stocks of healthcare firm, IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) were...
STOCKS
Deadline

Banijay Buys ‘Chloe’ Producer Mam Tor Productions In First UK Acquisition Since ESG Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Banijay has bought Chloe producer Mam Tor Productions, the French powerhouse’s first UK buy since 2020’s Endemol Shine Group (ESG) acquisition. In news unveiled by Deadline a day before Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti’s Mipcom Cannes keynote, Mam Tor joins a number of UK scripted labels within the Banijay fold, and distributor Banijay Rights will be given a first look at its projects. Mam Tor was behind Chloe, the highly-rated BBC One thriller starring The Crown’s Erin Doherty that was acquired by Amazon Prime Video outside of the UK. That six-parter was distributed by Banijay Rights. Founded in 2014, Mam Tor also has...
BUSINESS
maritime-executive.com

Australia is Diversifying Away From Dependence on Trade With China

China’s share of Australia’s trade—both exports and imports—is falling and is being replaced by other trading partners in Asia, bringing important diversification to Australian markets. The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics trade report shows that China’s share of Australia’s exports, which peaked at an extraordinary 42.1...
ECONOMY
gcaptain.com

Watch Commodities As China Heads for Pivotal Week

(Bloomberg) Commodities are entering a crucial period as earnings season gathers pace, Europe firms up its energy-crisis response, and China’s political elite gathers in Beijing for a twice-a-decade summit. Companies due to weigh in on this year’s wild markets include aluminum producer Alcoa, oilfield giant Schlumberger, and, for battery...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy