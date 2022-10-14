Read full article on original website
Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore
Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
A Washington D.C. Uber Driver Revealed The 6 Types Of Party Passengers He Sees On Weekends
Whether it's a Saturday night or early Sunday morning, if you like to party, you most likely have been in an Uber between the late night to early bird hours... and your driver most likely has seen it all from the number of people who use the app. One, in...
WTOP
Ex-DC deputy mayor explains Virginia home, says he ‘geo bachelored’
Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart — who resigned this week after an argument in an Arlington, Virginia, parking lot led to a police statement that the District official lived in Falls Church — is defending his living arrangement. Geldart stepped down Wednesday as deputy mayor for public...
nypressnews.com
DC tent cities stain the nation’s capital
The marble monuments of the nation’s capital have become neighbors to abject squalor — ever-expanding tent cities that are the most disgraceful examples of a trend bedeviling Democrat-led cities around the US. In the past two years, homeless encampments have exploded in Washington D.C., as both the city...
DCist’s 2022 Guide To Local Halloween Costume Ideas
It’s that time of year again. Invites for Halloween-related events that you don’t really want to go to but will end up attending anyway are rolling in, and you haven’t the slightest clue what to wear. We’ve compiled our annual “last-minute” list of locally-minded costume ideas a little early, because it’s never too early to start planning.
popville.com
About Last Night – Five Year Wharf Anniversary (Check out all the restaurants coming soon)
“Washington, DC’s Waterfront Neighborhood – The Wharf – Celebrates Its Completion: Getty Images, Tasos Katopodis”. “Hoffman-Madison Waterfront (HMW), The Wharf’s development partnership, is celebrating two historical milestones: The five-year anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening, and the substantial completion of the waterfront development that extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. Since its initial opening on October 12, 2017, The Wharf, one of the country’s most innovative and vibrant waterfront neighborhoods, has reestablished DC as a true waterfront city.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland
A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
WUSA
9 things to do on this beautiful fall weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Oct. 14-16
WASHINGTON — Fall is certainly kicking into high gear by mid-October, and all of these fall festivals might be the strongest indicator. Check out everything from outdoor movies to pumpkin patches, corn mazes, markets and more!. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local...
Tuskegee native, Baltimore pastor to Tuberville: ‘Criminals were the ones who enslaved the Black people’
This is an opinion column. Reparations were Rev. Robert Turner’s passion long before they became a national clarion call for those who believe America owes compensation to the descendants of the thousands of Black men, women, and children who were enslaved in our nation for more than a century of systemic racial inequities.
Opinion: The Narrative Theft of Wes Moore
This opinion represents the views of the author, and not MarylandReporter.com, which does not endorse or oppose candidates. Opposing viewpoints and comments are welcome. I often shock friends and family when I show them various articles that I have penned. “This is you?!” they reply with shocked facial expressions. I wryly smile, but deep down, I want to shake them and shout, “yes idiot, a Black man can have a voice and at times, that voice is put on paper.”
arlingtonmagazine.com
Best Places to Work 2022
Location: Ballston (headquartered in Westminster, Colorado) What’s to love: Support for military families and working parents. From consumer mapping used by 911 and ride-share services to satellite images that monitor climate change, 3.8 billion people interact with Maxar technologies every month. The company maintains an active veteran employee resource...
theburn.com
Business born from the pandemic brings beignets to Ashburn
(Editor’s Note: Our partner publication, Ashburn Magazine, published this article just prior to the opening of Bilstad’s Beignets last week.) “Poofy.” “Pillowy.” “Pillow poofiness.”. These are some of the words Scott Bilstad comes up with as he tries to describe his signature beignets. His...
Funeral set for NAACP leader from Arlington murdered on Turks and Caicos
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — People will gather to honor and remember an NAACP leader who was killed while on vacation on Turks and Caicos earlier this month. The celebration of life for Kent DeWayne Carter is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, located at 1601 […]
NBC Washington
Have You Seen Them? Couple Goes Missing From Bethesda
A couple visiting family in Bethesda, Maryland, have been missing since Saturday, and police are asking for the public’s help locating the pair. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were last seen leaving the 5000 block of Sentinel Drive in Bethesda on Oct. 15 at around 2:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County police.
Commercial Observer
Hoffman-Madison Waterfront Celebrates Completion of $3.6B The Wharf
On the five-year anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening, developer Hoffman-Madison Waterfront celebrated the completion of the $3.6 billion Washington, D.C., neighborhood, which extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. The development team is comprised of Hoffman & Associates and Madison Marquette. “As someone who lives and...
Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Initiative 82
D.C. residents are now starting to get their mail ballots, and as they do, they’ll notice the usual races on the front side — mayor, attorney general, a few seats on the D.C. Council, and so on. But flip the ballot over and they will be presented not with a choice between candidates, but rather a choice between policies.
WJLA
'Not paying to live like this': DC's Marbury Plaza residents weary of worsening conditions
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — “I’m not paying to live like this. I’m not doing it anymore!” said Barbara Cooper, the president of the tenants association at Marbury Plaza, a huge 674-unit apartment complex in Southeast D.C. When it was completed in 1968, it became an...
Crowded Maryland restaurant stays open after customer dies in the restroom
A crowded restaurant in Prince George’s County, Maryland stayed open and continued to serve patrons after a customer attending a family reunion planning session died in the women’s bathroom Wednesday. A family was dining at Jasper's Restaurant in the town of Upper Marlboro and had just paid the...
mocoshow.com
Copper Canyon Grill in Silver Spring to Reopen on October 18 After July Fire
The Copper Canyon Grill at 928 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring has announced it will reopen on Tuesday, October 18. A kitchen fire closed the location back on July 12. In addition to the $1 million in repairs and renovations that were just completed, the restaurant has announced plans for future upgrades to its bar and the addition of a sushi station and a chef’s table. Copper Canyon has additional an MoCo location in Gaithersburg (Rio) and it’s sister restaurant the Stanford Grill has a location in Rockville.
pelhamplus.com
Rockaway Proud Boys Member Pleads Guilty To Capitol Riot Charges
On Friday, a man from Rockaway Township pled guilty to federal civil disorder charges related to his violent participation with other members of the right-wing Proud Boys during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The action was intended to keep then-President Donald Trump in office. Court documents filed...
