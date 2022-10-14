ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

CarBuzz.com

Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore

Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
WASHINGTON, DC
nypressnews.com

DC tent cities stain the nation’s capital

The marble monuments of the nation’s capital have become neighbors to abject squalor — ever-expanding tent cities that are the most disgraceful examples of a trend bedeviling Democrat-led cities around the US. In the past two years, homeless encampments have exploded in Washington D.C., as both the city...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

DCist’s 2022 Guide To Local Halloween Costume Ideas

It’s that time of year again. Invites for Halloween-related events that you don’t really want to go to but will end up attending anyway are rolling in, and you haven’t the slightest clue what to wear. We’ve compiled our annual “last-minute” list of locally-minded costume ideas a little early, because it’s never too early to start planning.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

About Last Night – Five Year Wharf Anniversary (Check out all the restaurants coming soon)

“Washington, DC’s Waterfront Neighborhood – The Wharf – Celebrates Its Completion: Getty Images, Tasos Katopodis”. “Hoffman-Madison Waterfront (HMW), The Wharf’s development partnership, is celebrating two historical milestones: The five-year anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening, and the substantial completion of the waterfront development that extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. Since its initial opening on October 12, 2017, The Wharf, one of the country’s most innovative and vibrant waterfront neighborhoods, has reestablished DC as a true waterfront city.
WASHINGTON, DC
iheart.com

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland

A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

Opinion: The Narrative Theft of Wes Moore

This opinion represents the views of the author, and not MarylandReporter.com, which does not endorse or oppose candidates. Opposing viewpoints and comments are welcome. I often shock friends and family when I show them various articles that I have penned. “This is you?!” they reply with shocked facial expressions. I wryly smile, but deep down, I want to shake them and shout, “yes idiot, a Black man can have a voice and at times, that voice is put on paper.”
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonmagazine.com

Best Places to Work 2022

Location: Ballston (headquartered in Westminster, Colorado) What’s to love: Support for military families and working parents. From consumer mapping used by 911 and ride-share services to satellite images that monitor climate change, 3.8 billion people interact with Maxar technologies every month. The company maintains an active veteran employee resource...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Business born from the pandemic brings beignets to Ashburn

(Editor’s Note: Our partner publication, Ashburn Magazine, published this article just prior to the opening of Bilstad’s Beignets last week.) “Poofy.” “Pillowy.” “Pillow poofiness.”. These are some of the words Scott Bilstad comes up with as he tries to describe his signature beignets. His...
ASHBURN, VA
NBC Washington

Have You Seen Them? Couple Goes Missing From Bethesda

A couple visiting family in Bethesda, Maryland, have been missing since Saturday, and police are asking for the public’s help locating the pair. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were last seen leaving the 5000 block of Sentinel Drive in Bethesda on Oct. 15 at around 2:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County police.
BETHESDA, MD
Commercial Observer

Hoffman-Madison Waterfront Celebrates Completion of $3.6B The Wharf

On the five-year anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening, developer Hoffman-Madison Waterfront celebrated the completion of the $3.6 billion Washington, D.C., neighborhood, which extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. The development team is comprised of Hoffman & Associates and Madison Marquette. “As someone who lives and...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Initiative 82

D.C. residents are now starting to get their mail ballots, and as they do, they’ll notice the usual races on the front side — mayor, attorney general, a few seats on the D.C. Council, and so on. But flip the ballot over and they will be presented not with a choice between candidates, but rather a choice between policies.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Copper Canyon Grill in Silver Spring to Reopen on October 18 After July Fire

The Copper Canyon Grill at 928 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring has announced it will reopen on Tuesday, October 18. A kitchen fire closed the location back on July 12. In addition to the $1 million in repairs and renovations that were just completed, the restaurant has announced plans for future upgrades to its bar and the addition of a sushi station and a chef’s table. Copper Canyon has additional an MoCo location in Gaithersburg (Rio) and it’s sister restaurant the Stanford Grill has a location in Rockville.
SILVER SPRING, MD
pelhamplus.com

Rockaway Proud Boys Member Pleads Guilty To Capitol Riot Charges

On Friday, a man from Rockaway Township pled guilty to federal civil disorder charges related to his violent participation with other members of the right-wing Proud Boys during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The action was intended to keep then-President Donald Trump in office. Court documents filed...
WASHINGTON, DC
