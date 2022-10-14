ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

Fox40

First map to depict San Francisco heads to auction

A significant piece of California history is going up for auction later this month. Auction house Bonhams will present what it’s calling “the most important 18th century map of California” during an auction on Oct. 25. The original manuscript map of coastal California is signed by Miguel...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that you should absolutely visit if you love good food, because all of these restaurants come highly recommended.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why

Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

BHS Music Boosters raising funds for Hawaii

Tammy Tucker, president of the Ridgecrest chapter of Altrusa International, presents $500 to Burroughs High School Band Director Brian Cosner and Choir-Orchestra Director Amber Petersen. Also pictured are members of Altrusa and BHS music students. The BHS Music Boosters are about a third of the way toward raising funds to support the student musicians’ upcoming performance for the Pearl Harbor commemoration ceremony in December. The Boosters are still seeking donations and fundraising opportunities to help make sure they make it to Hawaii. If you would like to contribute, contact Boosters President Cherish Rindt at cherish.rindt@gmail.com.
RIDGECREST, CA
KTLA

New CalFresh program provides up to $100 of free food every month

Families and individuals can earn up to $100 per month to spend on fresh food with a new program at Northgate Markets in Southern California. The program, called “Más Fresco,” will allow CalFresh participants to earn up to $100 every month to spend on fruits and vegetables. To be eligible, you must be a CalFresh […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Ridgecrest Police Department log for Oct. 13

Officer initiated activity at E Commercial Av, Ridgecrest. . Disposition: Negative Contact. Occurred on W Wilson Av. RP mostly unintelligible/sombebody put something on her phone/possibly someone. is texting her. . Disposition: Information Provided. 02:54 INFORMATION 2210130003. Occurred on W Moyer Av. . Disposition: Log Note Only. 03:04 BUSINESS CHECK 2210130004.
RIDGECREST, CA
abc10.com

California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties

KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
tnso.news

California Flooding/Hurricane Kay

Following the August-September heatwave, Southern California was hit with some heavy rain that caused flash flooding in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Homes and cars were damaged, and even Cal State San Bernardino had to cancel in-person classes due to the floods, according to KTLA News. “I live by San...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

