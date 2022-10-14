Tammy Tucker, president of the Ridgecrest chapter of Altrusa International, presents $500 to Burroughs High School Band Director Brian Cosner and Choir-Orchestra Director Amber Petersen. Also pictured are members of Altrusa and BHS music students. The BHS Music Boosters are about a third of the way toward raising funds to support the student musicians’ upcoming performance for the Pearl Harbor commemoration ceremony in December. The Boosters are still seeking donations and fundraising opportunities to help make sure they make it to Hawaii. If you would like to contribute, contact Boosters President Cherish Rindt at cherish.rindt@gmail.com.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO