Lithium demand has picked with increase in global production of electric vehicles. Australia is world’s largest producer of lithium. Shares of Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1) were up on Monday despite the overall Australian share market trading on a weak note. The ASX-listed lithium company’s shares were trading at AU$0.77 each, up 1.32% on ASX at 12.45 PM AEDT. This outperforms ASX 200 Materials index, which was trading 2.46% lower at 15,432.70 points at 12.50 PM AEDT. However, the overall ASX market was down1.32% at 6,669.70 points at 12.51 PM AEDT.

1 DAY AGO