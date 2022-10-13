Read full article on original website
Related
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 62.6% to 66.3%, According to Wall Street
Find out why analysts have such high hopes for these top growth stocks.
Why Wayfair Stock Is Down 83% This Year
It's about more than just a growth hangover for this e-commerce giant.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Which materials penny stocks are outperforming the ASX 200 on Monday?
Australian share market continued to trade on a negative note. As of October 17, 2:02 pm AEDT, the S&P/ASX200 index was lower today, dropping 1.46%. ASX All Ordinaries index was also down today, dropping 1.42%. We cover: Caeneus Minerals (ASX:CAD), Strike Resources (ASX:SRK) and Australian Rare Earths (ASX:AR3). Watch this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Archaea Energy's (LFG) stock rising today?
The LFG stock jumped over 52 per cent in the morning trading on October 17. The company has agreed to be acquired by a leading oil and gas firm on Monday. The total acquisition deal would value at over US$ 4 billion. Stocks of the renewable natural gas or RNG...
Marion Tech to award $10,000 from Microsoft for free online class competition
The Marion Technical College Foundation was given $10,000 by Microsoft Philanthropies to serve as competition prize money for a whoever takes the most free online classes in job skills. The "UpSkill-A-Thon" allows anyone - not just Marion Tech students - to register in one of three categories and take free online classes...
kalkinemedia.com
How are these ASX real estate stocks faring year-to-date
S&P/ASX 200 Real Estate is down by over 30% for the year-to-date period, as of 14 October 2022. The ABS data released last month highlighted the first quarterly decline in the total value of Australian homes in two years. The market lost AU$162.4 billion in terms of the total value...
kalkinemedia.com
What is Proof-of-Work and why is it important?
Proof-of-Work adds the feature of trust and security to the blockchain. When miners follow PoW, it offers them an incentive in the form of a reward for new blocks. Proof-of-Work works to prevent and solve the "double-spending problem. Proof-of-Work (PoW) is a decentralized system that verifies transaction accuracy on the...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media explores five major earnings from last week
PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) noted a jump of around nine per cent YoY in Q3 FY22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Q3 FY22 revenue rose 11 per cent from the third quarter of fiscal 2019. UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH) said the total number of people served domestically by...
kalkinemedia.com
What is boosting Insurance Australia’s (ASX:IAG) share price today?
IAG to conduct an on-market share buy-back of up to AU$350 million. The buyback announcement came after the high court decision regarding business interruption cases. IAG shares were trading at AU$4.88 apiece up 1.46% at 11:30 AM AEDT. Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) on Monday announced that it will conduct...
kalkinemedia.com
3 utility stocks to watch as recession fears resurface
DBA Sempra (NYSE: SRE) is slated to report its earnings for the latest quarter on November 3 at 7 am ET. The SJI stock rose around 29 per cent YTD. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) would report its earnings for Q3 FY22 on November 4. Investors generally look for safer...
kalkinemedia.com
Here’s why IGO’s (ASX:IGO) shares slipped nearly 5% today
IGO’s Managing Director and CEO, Peter Bradford, passed away on 15 October. IGO’s shares were spotted trading 4.765% lower on ASX at 11:15 AM AEDT today. Australian exploration and mining company IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) on Monday announced that its managing director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), passed away on Saturday (15 October 2022).
kalkinemedia.com
Is Tether (USDT) built on Ethereum blockchain?
In the initial years of its launch, Tether was often confused with Ether, which is the native and primary cryptocurrency of Ethereum’s blockchain. Tether is a token pegged to a fiat currency, and when issued on a blockchain, it falls in the stablecoin category within cryptocurrencies. Multiple blockchains are...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: ASX drops 1.4% at the open l Medibank cyberattack investigation continues
The Australian share market traded on a negative note. As of 17 October, 10:21 am AEDT the S&P/ASX200 index was lower, dropping 1.41%, despite crossing above its 20-day moving average. Over the last five days, the index is virtually unchanged, but was down 10.49% for the last year to date. Watch this report for more market open commentary.
kalkinemedia.com
Why did Adbri (ASX:ABC) shares spiral down today?
Adbri shares were trading at AU$1.47 apiece, down 20.11% on ASX at 2:02 PM AEDT. The company informed that its managing director and CEO, Nick Miller would leave his roles. Miller’s responsibilities will be handled by Mark Irwin, as he is appointed as interim CEO. Lime and construction material...
kalkinemedia.com
What is driving News Corp’s (ASX:NWS) shares higher today?
News Corp shares are on the rise today (17 October 2022), trading at AU$26.930 (as on 1:15 PM AEDT). The company is buying back its shares; 5,790,138 equities have already been bought. News Corp revenue has increased by 11% in comparison to last year. American mass media and publishing company...
World shares mostly gain after rally on Wall Street
World shares are mostly higher, tracking the latest rally on Wall Street
kalkinemedia.com
What is driving Liontown’s (ASX:LTR) share price up today?
Liontown has secured significant Mining Proposal approval at the Kathleen Valley Project from WA Development of Mines, Industry, Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) recently. Now the company has acquired all the necessary approvals required for the commencement of site work at the Kathleen Valley. Today Liontown’s shares were spotted trading over...
kalkinemedia.com
Why this ASX lithium penny stock is rising today
Lithium demand has picked with increase in global production of electric vehicles. Australia is world’s largest producer of lithium. Shares of Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1) were up on Monday despite the overall Australian share market trading on a weak note. The ASX-listed lithium company’s shares were trading at AU$0.77 each, up 1.32% on ASX at 12.45 PM AEDT. This outperforms ASX 200 Materials index, which was trading 2.46% lower at 15,432.70 points at 12.50 PM AEDT. However, the overall ASX market was down1.32% at 6,669.70 points at 12.51 PM AEDT.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX to open lower | IGO CEO Peter Bradford has died | Kalkine Media
The Australian share market is expected open lower this morning. IGO’s Managing Director & CEO Peter Bradford passed away suddenly. IAG will undertake an on-market share buy-back of up to $350 million. Core Lithium wishes to announce that the resignation of MD Stephen Biggins.
kalkinemedia.com
Why Costa Group (ASX:CGC) shares are down nearly 13% today
Costa Group’s shares were trading at AU$2.02 apiece, down 12.77% on ASX at 3.12 PM AEDT. Costa released an update on its earnings guidance earlier in the day. This underperforms ASX 200 index, which was down 1.45% at 6,660.90 points at 3.15 PM AEDT. Shares of Costa Group Holdings...
Comments / 0