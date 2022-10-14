ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

beefmagazine.com

A Snapshot: What is happening in the USA cattle herd

The year kicked off with a cattle inventory estimated to be down 2%, thanks to a 2021 calf crop down 2.3% from the previous year, due largely to the pressures brought on by drought and high input costs for feed, fuel, fertilizer and labor. This Market Intel provides farmers and ranchers with a snapshot of what is happening to the U.S. cattle herd as we head toward the finish line of 2022.
AGRICULTURE
AM 1390 KRFO

Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota

The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Walmart and Target Reveal Holiday Hiring Plans

Walmart Inc. signaled a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The mass discounter said on Wednesday that it plans to hire just 40,000 workers for the holidays, a 73.3 percent decline from the 150,000 it hired last year. Most of the hires are seasonal workers, but some also include full-time, permanent truck drivers. Target, meanwhile, is recruiting 100,000, on par with last year. Walmart said it’s “offering additional hours to current associates who want them” before staffing up with seasonal help. While Walmart last year added 20,000 supply chain workers and has invested in high-tech automation systems, the 150,000 hired last year...
RETAIL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Amazon Shoppers Shrug Off Second Prime Day Sale

Amazon's 48-hour "Prime Early Access Sale" ran through Wednesday. Data from third-party analysts shows the discount event failed to attract as many shoppers as Amazon's Prime Day in July. But one analyst suggested it accomplished what Amazon set out to do, which is reduce a glut of product in its...
SHOPPING
Daily Mail

Thrifters rejoice! Goodwill launches website with 10,000 donated items for purchase in a bid to keep up with a booming second-hand clothing market that is expected to grow 16 times faster than the retail market by 2026

Goodwill has gone online with a new website that features roughly 10,000 donated items available for purchase online, which aims to take advantage of the booming second-hand clothing market that is expected to grow 16 times faster than the broader retail clothing sector by 2026. The 120-year-old nonprofit organization on...
ADVOCACY
Footwear News

Neiman Marcus Says Top 2% of Customers Drive 40% of Its Sales

Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) is touting a ‘prudent’ growth strategy. The Dallas-based luxury department store unveiled on Wednesday its fiscal year 2022 business highlights, which included a 30% comparable sales increase versus 2021 and an adjusted EBITDA of $495 million. NMG also reported on Wednesday that it delivered...
RETAIL
TheStreet

Albertsons Stock Surges On Report of Merger Talks With Grocery Giant Kroger

Albertsons Companies (ACI) shares surged higher Thursday following a report that suggest the grocery store chain is in talks to merge with its larger rival Kroger (KR) . Bloomberg News reported that Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons could reach a merger agreement with Kroger as early as this week on a combination that would create a grocery market giant valued at around $47 billion.
RETAIL
nrn.com

New traffic data suggests McDonald’s Cactus Plant Flea Market collaboration is the chain’s most successful to date

McDonald’s this week admitted it was experiencing a shortage of its Cactus Plant Flea Market Box just days after the promotion launched. New data from Placer.ai may suggest why. According to the traffic analytics company, visits to the chain were up by over 37% for the week of Oct. 3, when the promotion was introduced, compared to the same period from 2021. Compared to 2019, traffic spiked by nearly 29% during the week.
FOOD & DRINKS
msn.com

Hearing Aid Prices Set To Plummet After FDA Allows Over-the-Counter Sales

Hearing aids for people with mild-to-moderate hearing loss will be available over the counter without a prescription or an appointment for the first time starting Monday, a move the Food and Drug Administration estimates could save consumers $3,000 per pair of hearing aids. The FDA has finalized a rule allowing...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid

Two of the nation’s largest grocers have agreed to merge in a deal they say would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business. Kroger on Friday bid $20 billion for Albertsons, or $34.10 per share. Kroger will also assume $4.7 billion of Albertsons’ debt. Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen, who would retain those titles at the combined company, said the combination could save $1 billion annually in lower administrative costs, more efficient manufacturing and distribution, and shared investments in technology. He said the company would plow those savings back into lower prices, higher wages and improved stores. “We will take the learnings from each company to bring greater value and a better experience to more customers, more associates, and more communities,” McMullen said Friday in a conference call with investors.
BOISE, ID

