MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 62 Results: Grasso vs. Araujo
MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 62 results for the Grasso vs. Araujo fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 62 Twitter updates. In the main event, women’s flyweight contenders Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off in a pivotal five-round contest. Grasso has won four of her past five fights, while Araujo has won three of her past four.
mmanews.com
Watch: Kickboxer Sends Opponent Tumbling With Crunching Headkick
A brain-rattling headkick from kickboxer Krzysztof Mariańczyk left his opponent out for the count at The War 4. The sensational KO took place on the main card of the event on Saturday in Poland. Mariańczyk, who fights as a lightweight, was looking to keep his six-fight undefeated combat sports record in tact.
mmanews.com
Watch: Claressa Shields Def. Savannah Marshall In Instant Classic
10 years after Savannah Marshall defeated her during her amateur career, Claressa Shields got revenge with a unanimous decision win on Saturday. Shields and Marshall put on a show at The O2 Arena in London. The grudge match arguably surpassed expectations as two of the top female boxers in the world fought at a torrid pace in the opening rounds.
MMA Fighting
Video: Caleb Plant savagely knocks out Anthony Dirrell with vicious left hook at Wilder vs. Helenius
Caleb Plant delivered one of the best highlights of his entire career Saturday night, knocking out Anthony Dirrell with a savage left hook in the ninth round of their super middleweight title eliminator bout at the Barclays Center in New York City. There was no love lost between Plant and...
MMAmania.com
Khabib Nurmagomedov claims Islam Makhachev will ‘roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
It’s no secret that Khabib Nurmagomedov is backing teammate Islam Makhachev to defeat Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 next weekend to claim the undisputed UFC lightweight title, but “Eagle” may be predicting a bit much for his star successor. Makhachev will put his 10-fight win streak on...
mmanews.com
Oscar De La Hoya Makes His Prediction For Jake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva
Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya is making a pick for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight. In the world of boxing, the name Oscar De La Hoya still holds weight. The former champion has transitioned over to the promotion side of the fight game and has found success there as well. Things have changed dramatically since De La Hoya’s fighting days and maybe the biggest difference is the celebrity fights we see now.
Paige Spiranac Reacts To "Most-Followed Golfers" List
Twitter account GolfMagic recently revealed a list of the current "Most Followed Golfers" on Instagram. Golf personality and former European Tour golfer Paige Spiranac sits atop the list at No. 1 with 3.6 million followers on the photo sharing app — topping international golf superstar Tiger Woods by 600,000 followers.
GOLF・
mmanews.com
Khabib Explains Why He Doesn’t See Himself As A “Coach”
The Khabib Nurmagomedov era has come to a close, and it seems that there is no possibility of a return. The former UFC lightweight champion made his last walk to the Octagon back in October of 2020 and has not looked back. Although his fighting days are over, he has...
Boxing Scene
Devin Haney, George Kambosos Make Weight, Exchange Shoves Ahead Of Championship Rematch
George Kambosos Jr. declined to go the deception and Art of War route this time around at the scales. The former lineal and unified lightweight titlist only needed one try to come within the divisional limit for his repeat showdown with Devin Haney. Kambosos appeared in peak condition as he weighed a ripped and lean 134.04 pounds, while Las Vegas’ Haney arrived at a shredded 134.81 pounds in defense of the undisputed lightweight championship.
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 280 Countdown Video: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley
UFC 280 Countdown previews the main card bout between former bantamweight champion and top contender Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley. O’Malley (15-1, 1 NC) was riding a three-fight winning streak until his last outing ended in a no contest with Pedro Munhoz due to an accidental eye poke. O’Malley enters the match ranked No. 12 in the division, but taking out the top contender would catapult O’Malley into contender status.
Alexa Grasso hopes for another main event spot before UFC title shot against Valentina Shevchenko
Alexa Grasso isn’t rushing to compete for UFC gold. Grasso has extended her winning streak to four. She defeated Viviane Araújo via unanimous decision. The bout headlined UFC Vegas 62. Grasso hasn’t lost a fight since September 2019. During the post-fight press conference, Grasso discussed her win...
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 62 Weigh-In Results, One Major Fight Cancellation
UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo takes place this Saturday, October 15, 2022, from the UFC APEX, and MMA News is here to provide the weigh-in results as each bout on the card becomes official!. In the main event of the evening, top-10 women’s flyweights Alexa Grasso (#5) and Viviane...
Jose Aldo details how a text message from Dana White helped save his son’s life
Future UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo reflected on a life-saving text from Dana White. Aldo had a legendary run under the Zuffa banner through UFC and WEC, but he decided it was time to step away from MMA competition and move on to other ventures such as boxing. White sent a heartwarming text message to Aldo. It ultimately led to a hospital visit after Aldo’s pregnant wife had high blood pressure. She got emotional from the text.
Javier Mendez believes Khabib Nurmagomedov is on track to becoming “the greatest coach of all time”
Javier Mendez thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov could go down as the greatest coach of all time. After Nurmagomedov retired following his submission win over Justin Gaethje to defend his lightweight title, he turned his attention to coaching. He began coaching the likes of Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov, and Usman Nurmagomedov among others and has had a ton of success.
mmanews.com
Watch: Ref Stops Caleb Plant’s Post-KO ‘Grave Digging’ Celebration
While Caleb Plant returned to the win column with a brutal knockout this past weekend, it was his post-fight celebration that has taken much of the attention. After suffering his first defeat as a professional at the hands of boxing great Canelo Álvarez last October, losing his IBF super middleweight title in the process, Plant was looking to make a statement in his return to action on Saturday.
mmanews.com
Grasso Explains Why Araujo Fight “Had To Happen”
It may have taken longer than expected for the fight to come together, but Alexa Grasso knew a matchup with Viviane Araujo would happen eventually. The 29-year-old is set to meet Araujo in a women’s flyweight bout serving as the main event of UFC Vegas 62. Grasso is currently on the best run of her UFC career and has won three-straight fights since moving to flyweight in 2020.
mmanews.com
Fighters React To Alexa Grasso Outpointing Viviane Araújo
UFC flyweight contender Alexa Grasso moved one step closer to a potential title shot with a unanimous decision win over Viviane Araújo at UFC Vegas 62. Grasso and Araújo battled for five full rounds in the UFC Vegas 62 main event. The two flyweights looked to continue their recent winning streaks in each of their first career UFC headliners.
mmanews.com
Jiří Procházka Talks About Finding Inspiration In Alexander Gustafsson
UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka is giving praise to a man that paved the way. For many years the UFC light heavyweight division was ruled by Jon Jones. He was a such dominant champion and seemed unstoppable for the majority of his career. He won the title in 2011 and has defended it many times over the last 10 years. There were only a few who gave Jones a hard time in the cage, one of the toughest tests for Jones over his entire title reign was Alexander Gustafsson.
mmanews.com
LFA 144 Debuts Revolutionary MMA VR Viewing Experience
LFA 144 was an MMA event that went down over the weekend, while introducing some interesting new tech for viewers. The LFA has been around as one of the biggest of the smaller MMA shows, serving a vital role of helping to funnel talent to the UFC, even going so far as to form a deal with one another so that LFA cards stream on UFC Fight Pass. In fact, many of the UFC best fighters have completed under the LFA banner, such as Anthony Smith, Kevin Holland, and Adrian Yanez to name but a few.
mmanews.com
MMANews.com Weekly Interview Round-Up (10/9-10/14/22)
This is a weekly interview round-up that is not to be missed! This week, the crew sits down with UFC lightweight contender, Mateusz Gamrot, and two of the PFL‘s biggest recent signings Marlon Moraes and Shane Burgos!. Mateusz Gamrot Talks Camp At ATT, Volkanovski Skipping The Line, And UFC...
