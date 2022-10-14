Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensRaleigh, NC
Cary Gets Into the Halloween Spirit With Fun Events for the Whole FamilyJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Duo 'The One Eighties' Releases New Single and Music Video TodayJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily React To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Follow the money blocking gun safety reformDemLabsRaleigh, NC
Raleigh shooting rampage shatters quiet neighborhood's peace
RALEIGH, N.C. — For Hedingham resident Marvin Judd, Nicole Connors and her beloved wire-haired dog, Sami, were as much a fixture of his routine as his daily drive to get an egg-and-cheese biscuit for breakfast. “I’d see her walking that dog,” said Judd, 76, who’s lived in the densely...
Northeast Raleigh shooting: WakeMed treating 4 patients, Raleigh Police says no suspects yet in custody
Raleigh Police reported in a tweet at 8:27 p.m. that a suspect from a Thursday evening shooting in northeast Raleigh is not yet in custody. Raleigh police and city officials will provide an update at an 8:30 p.m. press conference on the shooting that remained active for hours on Thursday evening.
Raleigh shooting: 5 dead including Raleigh police officer, suspect in custody
Five people are dead, including a Raleigh police officer, in a shooting that remained active for hours on Thursday. Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin reported the deaths and said two other individuals were injured in the shooting, including a Raleigh PD canine officer. At a late Thursday night press conference, Gov....
North Carolina officials say a shooting suspect has been arrested, and 4 are wounded
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina city officials say that a suspect has been arrested after a shooting that wounded at least four people. The city of Knightdale said in a tweet Thursday night that a suspect had been captured after the shooting in a nearby part of neighboring Raleigh.
5 have been killed by a North Carolina shooter and suspect is 'contained,' mayor says
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina mayor said that five people including a police officer were killed in a shooting in a residential area. Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said that multiple people were shot on the Neuse River Greenway around 5 pm. She said that the police department told her...
5 people have been killed in a North Carolina shooting, including a police officer
RALEIGH, N.C. — Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina's capital city on Thursday and eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said. An off-duty police officer was among those killed by...
Raleigh mass shooter will be prosecuted as an adult, but sentenced as a juvenile
Multiple news outlets have identified the alleged shooter who killed five people and wounded two others in northeast Raleigh on Thursday as 15-year-old Austin Thompson. Thompson's alleged victims included his older brother, James, who was 16 and a junior at Knightdale High School. If formally charged with first-degree murder, the teenage suspect would be treated as an adult in criminal court, despite his age.
What-a-melon: Winners announced in giant pumpkin and watermelon competition at NC State Fair
Cotton candy, carnival rides, games, fried everything…the NC State Fair is back. And earlier this week, they had what North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Public Information Officer Brandon Herring called “always a crowd favorite and maybe the most photographed spot on the fairgrounds during the fair” — the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition.
The way too early Panthers head coach wish list, the ‘Canes drop the puck and cheaters
I’m back from the injured reserved list. Did I miss anything?. In a move everybody saw coming (before the season even started), Matt Rhule was relieved of his head coaching duties with the Carolina Panthers. For this edition of the Top 10 list, I’m offering up the 10 best head coach options for the Carolina Panthers.
