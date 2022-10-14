ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ClutchPoints

Ohio State football gets tremendous boost after shocking turn of events in Week 7

The Ohio State Buckeyes are still undefeated as they have just slayed the Michigan State Spartans on the road last Saturday, 49-20. By doing so and combined with the other notable results in college football in Week 7, Ohio State football now has the best chance to win the National Championship, at least according to […] The post Ohio State football gets tremendous boost after shocking turn of events in Week 7 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Assessing the Carnell Tate situation and the continued pursuit by Tennessee

It wouldn’t be recruiting if there wasn’t some sort of drama. Dealing with teenagers is unpredicatable, and in the recruiting world that sometimes can be even more of the case as they make their way through one of the biggest decisions in their lives. Every school at some point has to deal with recruiting drama around their prospective players or even commits, and Ohio State isn’t removed from that list.
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart updates Georgia football injury situation during off week

Kirby Smart provided an update on where things stand with the Bulldogs on the injury front during the off week. Jalen Carter: “Jalen is continuing to work on the MCL. He’s not out there with us conditioning, he does his in the training room, in the weight room. He does stuff with those guys because of where he’s at with the MCL.”
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Ryan Day Names 1 Ohio State Loss He'll Never Get Over

Ohio State takes on Iowa this weekend, and the Buckeyes own an undefeated record and the No. 2 ranking nationally. Back in 2017, the Buckeyes came to Kinnick Stadium with one loss but also a six-game winning streak. They left Iowa City on the wrong end of a 55-24 final score, their College Football Playoff hopes dashed.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban’s stern warning to Alabama football after sloppy loss to Tennessee

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban dropped a stern warning to his team, particularly to his starters, after their brutal loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. “We can’t continue to tolerate guys that aren’t doing the things they need to do to be successful,” Saban said, per Tide Illustrated. “Nobody is entitled to a […] The post Nick Saban’s stern warning to Alabama football after sloppy loss to Tennessee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
dawgpost.com

Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs Setting the Standard On Defense

ATHENS - Over the last several years, when you think of elite defense in college football, you think of Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. In an era where offense is king, the Georgia Bulldogs continue to play outstanding defense every single season. After building one of the best defenses in college football history last year, leading the Bulldogs to the 2021 national championship, Kirby Smart’s defense is once again one of the best in college football.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama

All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
KNOXVILLE, TN
MaxPreps

High school basketball: Top-ranked prospects Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Collier headline 20th annual Chick-fil-A Classic

The field is headlined by 12 out-of-state teams with high expectations this season — Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Columbus (Miami), Greensboro Day (Greensboro, N.C.), Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix), Huntington Prep (Huntington, W. Va.), IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), John Marshall (Richmond, Va.), Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.), Southern California Academy (Castaic, Calif.), The Rock (Gainesville, Fla.) and Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.).
COLUMBUS, OH
thevillagereporter.com

OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How Covid-19 upended Columbus incentives for office employers like Nationwide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — When Nationwide allowed half its employees to work from home permanently, it cut off its own eligibility for city of Columbus incentives on those jobs. The Columbus-based financial services giant didn’t cut jobs in the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman confirmed. Meanwhile, a short-term state law change allowed municipalities to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus

There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
COLUMBUS, OH
