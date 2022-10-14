Parkland Juror Claims She Was Threatened By Fellow Juror, Prosecutors Say

Photo: Getty Images

Florida prosecutors have filed a motion Thursday evening (October 13) after a juror of the Parkland school shooting trial claimed they were threatened by a co-juror, according to NBC News .

The Broward County State Attorney's Office is requesting law enforcement interview the person, who's identified as "Juror X" in the filing, hours after the jury recommended Nikolas Cruz serve life without the possibility of parole for killing 17 people at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018.

Juror X called the state attorney's office around 2 p.m. asking to speak with Assistant State Attorney Michael Satz , who's the lead prosecutor in the trial, according to the motion. The juror reportedly told a support staff member "during deliberations, she received what she perceived to be a threat from a fellow juror while in the jury room.”

The state attorney's office filed a notice with the court before returning Juror X's call, court documents say. No word on what this could mean for the case.

Survivors of the massacre and the families of victims were shocked and upset by the jury's recommendation, which spared the shooter of the death penalty . Under Florida law, a death sentence can't be recommended without a unanimous decision from the jury.

Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will formally sentence Cruz on Tuesday, November 1.