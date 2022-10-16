Packers-Jets One of Most Expensive Tickets in NFL This Week

The Green Bay Packers will host the New York Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field. With kickoff approaching, ticket prices have fallen.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Want to watch the Green Bay Packers battle the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on Sunday?

As of Saturday evening, you can get into the game for as low as $181 at SI Tickets. That was the price for a pair of tickets in Row 57 of Section 133. On Friday, the cheapest available ticket was about $200.

Want to get closer to midfield? Tickets in Section 121, which is located around midfield on the visitors’ side of the field, are starting at $313. Or, if you really want to splurge, there are some tickets in the coveted 300 level for $621.

Of all available tickets, the average is $779.80, making it the second-most expensive ticket on the Week 6 NFL schedule. Only the Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys showdown in Arlington, Texas, is more expensive ($886.57).

It will cost you a lot less to go to next week’s game in Washington between the Packers and Commanders. Tickets in Section 405 cost as little as $61 .

The next really big game on the schedule is the primetime matchup between the Bills and Packers in Buffalo on Oct. 30. The cheapest tickets for the game, located in the upper end zone, cost $349. Tickets in the neighborhood of midfield are $782 and up.

After a three-game road trip to Washington, Buffalo and Detroit, the Packers will return home to face the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 13. The Cowboys are one of the hottest teams in the NFL and are led by former Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

Not surprisingly, those tickets cost a small fortune. The cheapest ticket into the stadium is $444 for standing room only. The starting price for Section 120, which is on midfield behind the Green Bay bench, is $1,124 and range up to $2,091.

With Green Bay struggling a bit at 3-2, tickets for playoff reservations are down this week by 12.1 percent for the divisional round, 16.3 percent for the conference championship and 27.5 percent for the Super Bowl.

Get your tickets for Sunday’s Packers-Jets game right here.

Packers vs. Jets

Time and date: noon Sunday.

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay.

Records: Packers, 3-2; Jets, 3-2.

TV: The game will air on Fox featuring its “A team” of Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst) and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sidelines). It’s one of six games in Fox’s noon window but will be shown to most of the nation .

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) .

DirecTV: Channel 710.

