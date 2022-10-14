ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AllTarHeels

Kamari Morales sets UNC Football program record

Antoine Green's touchdown with 16 seconds left lifted the Tar Heels over Duke to maintain the Victory Bell on Saturday, but Kamari Morales' first quarter touchdown reception was just as memorable for the fourth-year tight end. Morales' one-yard score to give the Tar Heels an early 10-7 lead ...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy