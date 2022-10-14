Whether you’re doing a bodyweight workout or taking a virtual yoga class, having enough space on your mat can be a game-changer. And if you’re moving with a friend or partner, the best oversized yoga mats can help give everyone the space they need to stretch out, sweat, and sink deeper in their poses. The best extra-large yoga mats are, literally, ready to roll out, no matter your fitness routine, but there are a few things to keep in mind when you’re buying one for your home gym. Here’s what you need to know about the best extra-large yoga...

WORKOUTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO