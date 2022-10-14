Read full article on original website
Video: Deontay Wilder brutally knocks out Robert Helenius with unbelievable right hook
Deontay Wilder didn’t need long to get back in the win column. Wilder made quick work of Robert Helenius on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, knocking out the Finnish boxer in the very first round with a brutal right hand. Wilder took his time to start...
Deontay Wilder makes thunderous return with vicious first-round knockout of Robert Helenius
One year removed from his second straight knockout loss to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, former titleholder Deontay Wilder announced his presence in a big way. Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) needed just one round -- and one thunderous counter right hand -- to finish former sparring partner Robert Helenius without the need for a count from referee Michael Griffin. The heavyweight clash inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, was the main event of a PBC on Fox pay-per-view card.
Deontay Wilder ends Robert Helenius in 177 secs with half a punch
Deontay Wilder didn’t need too long to get Robert Helenius out of the ring following another devastating knockout in New York. “The Bronze Bomber” cocked his hand back on the retreat with three seconds left of the first round. As Helenius walked in, the giant Finn went straight into Wilder’s half a punch and got wiped out.
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius live stream results, full fight play-by-play updates
Welcome to the biggest boxing card of the weekend, Maniacs! It’s time for Heavyweight punching action as the “Bronze Bomber,” Deontay Wilder, takes on the “Nordic Nightmare,” Robert Helenius, tonight (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) from inside Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. Helenius might...
Caleb Plant Viciously KOs Anthony Dirrell Via Thunderous Left Hook — Wilder vs Helenius (Highlights)
Caleb Plant knocked Anthony Dirrell out in Round 9 to entertain the crowd as co-main event of Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius bout. The 30-year-old bounced back from his disappointing loss to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Caleb Plant proved naysayers wrong in his super middleweight title eliminator bout with...
Deontay Wilder Weighs In 23-Plus Pounds Lighter For Helenius Than For 3rd Fury Fight
Deontay Wilder felt “a little sluggish, a little heavy” when he came in at a career-high 238 pounds for his third fight against Tyson Fury. The former WBC heavyweight champion made an adjustment accordingly during his recently completed camp to make sure he’ll feel as close to his old self as possible when he boxes Robert Helenius on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The 6-foot-7 Wilder stepped on the New York State Athletic Commission’s scale Friday morning at 214½ pounds, 23½ pounds lighter than what he weighed the day before Fury knocked him out in the 11th round of their third championship match last October 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Deontay Wilder delivers tearful speech in aftermath of Robert Helenius knockout: ‘I wanted to come to his aid’
Deontay Wilder’s demeanor took on a dramatically different tone when he had a chance to speak to the media Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion scored a spectacular and scary knockout of Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in New York, putting Helenius flat on his back with just three seconds remaining in the opening round. It was Wilder’s first win since suffering back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury.
WBC expected to order Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr next in final eliminator
By Brian Webber: With one massive right hand, Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) left Robert Helenius (31-4, 20 KOs) in a heap on the canvas in the first round last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Having disposed of the 38-year-old Helenius in his comeback fight,...
Wilder vs Helenius: Undercard results from Barclays Center
World Boxing News provides live results as boxing superstar and former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder fights Robert Helenius. The two power punchers promise fireworks when they meet in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator headlining a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View this Saturday, October 15, from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Wilder...
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius fight prediction, undercard, odds, start time, preview, expert picks
It has been over 1,000 days since Deontay Wilder stepped into a boxing ring to face an opponent other than Tyson Fury. On Saturday, the former WBC heavyweight champion looks to move past the Fury saga when he faces Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in Brooklyn (9 p.m. ET, FOX PPV).
Jason Moloney: We'll Have To See What Inoue Does, I Want WBC Title Shot
Melbourne, Australia - Former bantamweight title challenger Jason Moloney (25-2, 19 KOs) is back in the world title mix, as he delivered a veritable boxing lesson against hard-hitting Thai boxer Nawaphon Kaikanha (56-2-1, 46 KOs) in a 12-round WBC bantamweight world title eliminator. Moloney boxed his way to a twelve round unanimous decision win.
