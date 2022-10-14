ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Highly Aggressive’ Grizzly Bear Charges and Bites Car in Montana

Wildlife officials in Montana were forced to euthanize a grizzly bear after it charged a landowner’s vehicle twice in one day. In a press release, the state’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency explained that the landowner was driving on a two-track farm road in Bynum late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 22 when the bear “emerged from a small cattail patch” and charged his vehicle.
MONTANA STATE
Two Montana Poachers Convicted of Killing Trophy Bull Elk

Recently, officials in Montana announced that two poachers have been sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy bull elk. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared that the two men have been fined and received hunting suspensions as well. Montana FWP released details about each man’s case after being...
MONTANA STATE
Two Huge Bull Elk Lock Antlers in Vicious Fight During Rut: VIDEO

Elk rut season is upon us, which means lots of bugling, fights, and aggressive bull elk in the National Parks. In a video courtesy of Jeremy Houston on Instagram, two elk were spotted with their antlers stuck in a headlock. The two big elk butted heads for a moment before separating and moving on. All the while, the females and smaller males continued to mosey along in the background, as if this is just a regular occurrence for these two.
COLORADO STATE
Famous Bull Moose Killed in Battle With Bigger Moose

A bull moose known for his enormous stature has sadly died following a battle with another larger bull. Two hikers came upon the dead animal while hiking in Alaska’s Chugach State Park on Sept. 20. As they were making their way through a densely forested area, they spotted him lying under the larger moose that had also died.
ALASKA STATE
Watch a Pack of Wolves Kill a Bull Elk in Brutally Slow Motion

It’s September, and many hunters have bull elk on their minds. Well, we recently came across this video from May 2022 that piqued our interest. It shows a natural predator taking down a young bull elk in excruciatingly slow motion. Be warned: The footage is pretty gruesome. It’s not for the faint-hearted. Wolves are not clean killers.
ANIMALS
WATCH: Bull Moose in Rut Tumbles into Truck Bed During Violent Battle With Competitor

Recently, one Colorado teenager caught a wild video of a couple of bull moose stuck in a battle of a lifetime as they fight head to head. The battle becomes so intense, in fact, that the massive animals end up tumbling towards a pickup truck…one of the fighting moose landing right into the truck bed. However, this obstacle didn’t even slow the fierce animals down. They kept right at it as the persons recording the fight decided to stop filming…and hopefully head to safety!
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Bald Eagles Hopelessly Try To Defend Their Nest As Bear Attacks The Eaglets

Here we have some incredibly rare and raw footage, of two of the most ruthless creatures in all of the wilderness. We’re talking about a bald eagle, and a mother brown bear. When it comes to protecting her cubs, mama bear is going to do whatever she can at all costs to keep them safe and healthy, until she lets them go off on their own after about 3 years.
ANIMALS
Rocky Mountain Bull Elk Collide Antlers in Epic Battle

Recently, a Rocky Mountain National Park tourist was left astounded after seeing two bull elk going at it in a field near Estes Park, CO. Unlike some of the ‘tourons’ we write about, the observer was a safe distance away from the animals and could capture the moment safely on camera. Check out the video of the two monster elks battling it out.
ANIMALS
How to Bow Hunt Deer, a Complete Guide for Hunters at Every Level

The first whitetail deer I ever took with a bow was an 8-point buck that lowered his head and smashed my plastic decoy, sending roto-molded ears and antlers and legs flying in all directions. Then he stood there staring at the pieces strewn on the ground while I managed to stop shaking enough to send an arrow through him. When I walked up to that buck, my knees still knocking, I thought, So, this is bowhunting for deer.
ANIMALS

