Bryce Young talked to the media after Tennessee defeated Alabama 52-49 in Neyland Stadium Saturday. Young threw for 455 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. He returned to the field Saturday after suffering a shoulder sprain against Arkansas two weeks prior. The California native confirmed his shoulder was fine after the game, but he feels it is on him and Alabama’s offense to step up late when they have possession of the football.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO