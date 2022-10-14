ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 7

Paul Finebaum is a proud Tennessee alum, and let’s just say he has a ton of reason to be proud of his alma mater this Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers took down No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, 52-49, ending a 15-year losing streak to the Crimson Tide and adding to their own impressive résumé.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Gerald Mincey, Tennessee OL, trolls Alabama's defense after win over Tide

Gerald Mincey was a key blocker for a Tennessee offense that put up a historic 52 points on Alabama’s defense on Saturday evening on Rocky Top. The Vols won a thrilling 52-49 game over the Crimson Tide, improving to 6-0 on the season and beating Alabama for the first time since Nick Saban took over the program in 2007.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee football: Look how far Josh Heupel and the Vols have come

Nobody could have guessed this was coming. Two years ago, Tennessee football reached its lowest point in program history. A 3-7 season and a flurry of NCAA violations gave way to the dismissal of head coach Jeremy Pruitt and a kicked off a mass exodus of some of the top players on the team.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama

There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
tdalabamamag.com

What Bryce Young said after Alabama loss to Tennessee

Bryce Young talked to the media after Tennessee defeated Alabama 52-49 in Neyland Stadium Saturday. Young threw for 455 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. He returned to the field Saturday after suffering a shoulder sprain against Arkansas two weeks prior. The California native confirmed his shoulder was fine after the game, but he feels it is on him and Alabama’s offense to step up late when they have possession of the football.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bruce Pearl shouts out Tennessee after Volunteers upset Alabama

Bruce Pearl still has love for his former school. The ex-Tennessee basketball coach gave the Volunteers a social media shoutout on Sunday. Pearl saw long-time Tennessee reporter Jimmy Hyams relay the SEC’s announcement that UT was fined $100,000 by the SEC for storming the field at Neyland Stadium after defeating arch-rival Alabama on Saturday. Pearl seems happy for the program where he coached from 2005-to-2011.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Tennessee's Likely Punishment For Field Storm Revealed

As magical of a moment as Vols fans storming the field at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee beat Alabama was, that magic comes at a price. And it'll probably range in the five- to six-figure range. Per Keith Farmer of Saturday Down South, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) is going to levy...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama

All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban Furious After Alabama Player's Error

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has never been one to forgive careless mistakes. During Saturday's marquee matchup against the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers, one of Saban's players muffed a punt that set up the opposition for yet another touchdown — extending Tennessee's lead to 28-10. Saban was visibly furious...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football fans all made the same joke after Tennessee's devastating fumble vs. Alabama

College football fans all made the same joke after Tennessee’s devastating fumble against Alabama with 7:49 remaining in the game to give Alabama a 49-42 lead in Knoxville. Hendon Hooker mishandled an exchange with Jabari Small, and the ball hit the turf only for Alabama’s Dallas Turner to scoop it up, and rumble from the 10-yard line into the end zone to give Alabama the lead.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy