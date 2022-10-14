Read full article on original website
echo-pilot.com
In midst of Heisman moment, Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker sought a hug from mom
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Amid the onrushing jubilation and haze of cigar smoke, Tennessee football quarterback Hendon Hooker emerges. He’s in a hurry, too. He’s weaving through traffic, looking for daylight, focused on the end zone. He’s searching for someone, and it doesn’t take long. He...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Chris Doering emphatically explains why Tennessee is the No. 1 team in the country
Chris Doering is ready jump on the bandwagon. The SEC Network analyst already had to apologize to Tennessee fans for not including Josh Heupel on his list of SEC Coach of the Year through the midpoint in the season. And after Tennessee’s thrilling 52-49 win over Alabama, he took it one step further.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 7
Paul Finebaum is a proud Tennessee alum, and let’s just say he has a ton of reason to be proud of his alma mater this Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers took down No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, 52-49, ending a 15-year losing streak to the Crimson Tide and adding to their own impressive résumé.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee fan edits John Ward's voice over highlights from Alabama win
John Ward wasn’t able to call the game between Tennessee and Alabama on Saturday night, but one fan came up with a creative spin and edited his voice into a video released on social media to pay tribute to him. Here’s a look at that after the Vols defeated...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Gerald Mincey, Tennessee OL, trolls Alabama's defense after win over Tide
Gerald Mincey was a key blocker for a Tennessee offense that put up a historic 52 points on Alabama’s defense on Saturday evening on Rocky Top. The Vols won a thrilling 52-49 game over the Crimson Tide, improving to 6-0 on the season and beating Alabama for the first time since Nick Saban took over the program in 2007.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum sounds alarm major bells for Alabama after Tennessee upsets Crimson Tide
Paul Finebaum was among the Tennessee alumni base that was thrilled to finally score a win over Alabama for the first time in 15 years. The Vols defended Rocky Top, pulling off a thrilling 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide on Saturday evening, and the party was on in Knoxville.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum says Alabama loss at Tennessee reveals ‘troubling signs’
Many questions are being raised about just how dominant of a program Alabama still is after the Crimson Tide fell 52-49 to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday as the home team snapped a huge losing streak to a conference opponent. This is far from the first sign of shakiness that...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee football: Look how far Josh Heupel and the Vols have come
Nobody could have guessed this was coming. Two years ago, Tennessee football reached its lowest point in program history. A 3-7 season and a flurry of NCAA violations gave way to the dismissal of head coach Jeremy Pruitt and a kicked off a mass exodus of some of the top players on the team.
atozsports.com
Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama
There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
tdalabamamag.com
What Bryce Young said after Alabama loss to Tennessee
Bryce Young talked to the media after Tennessee defeated Alabama 52-49 in Neyland Stadium Saturday. Young threw for 455 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. He returned to the field Saturday after suffering a shoulder sprain against Arkansas two weeks prior. The California native confirmed his shoulder was fine after the game, but he feels it is on him and Alabama’s offense to step up late when they have possession of the football.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bruce Pearl shouts out Tennessee after Volunteers upset Alabama
Bruce Pearl still has love for his former school. The ex-Tennessee basketball coach gave the Volunteers a social media shoutout on Sunday. Pearl saw long-time Tennessee reporter Jimmy Hyams relay the SEC’s announcement that UT was fined $100,000 by the SEC for storming the field at Neyland Stadium after defeating arch-rival Alabama on Saturday. Pearl seems happy for the program where he coached from 2005-to-2011.
Tennessee's Likely Punishment For Field Storm Revealed
As magical of a moment as Vols fans storming the field at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee beat Alabama was, that magic comes at a price. And it'll probably range in the five- to six-figure range. Per Keith Farmer of Saturday Down South, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) is going to levy...
Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama
All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee asks for fans’ help to pay for new goalposts, gets absolutely roasted on Twitter
Tennessee had a celebration for the ages after beating Alabama in a 52-49 thriller Saturday. Volunteers fans at Neyland Stadium stormed the field and took down the goalposts. Now, UT athletics is using the celebration as a fundraising opportunity. On Sunday, the official Twitter account of Tennessee football tweeted a...
footballscoop.com
Tennessee launched a fundraising campaign to capitalize on the Alabama win, and a lot of people didn't like it
Tennessee defeated Alabama for the first time in 16 years on Saturday night, as you know, and the Neyland Stadium goal posts were a casualty of the 52-49 battle that brought the victory. Oct. 16, 2022 is the happiest day-after in Knoxville since Jan. 5, 1999, when Tennessee defeated Florida...
Look: Nick Saban Furious After Alabama Player's Error
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has never been one to forgive careless mistakes. During Saturday's marquee matchup against the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers, one of Saban's players muffed a punt that set up the opposition for yet another touchdown — extending Tennessee's lead to 28-10. Saban was visibly furious...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans all made the same joke after Tennessee's devastating fumble vs. Alabama
College football fans all made the same joke after Tennessee’s devastating fumble against Alabama with 7:49 remaining in the game to give Alabama a 49-42 lead in Knoxville. Hendon Hooker mishandled an exchange with Jabari Small, and the ball hit the turf only for Alabama’s Dallas Turner to scoop it up, and rumble from the 10-yard line into the end zone to give Alabama the lead.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee radio call after Alabama win is everything you'd expect it to be
Bob Kesling on the Tennessee radio call for the last-second field goal to beat Alabama was as emotional as expected for a historic win like Saturday was for the Vols. Here’s how he described Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal:. “To win the game against Alabama,” he said. “Paxton...
Rick Neuheisel offers 1 criticism of Nick Saban after Alabama loss
Nick Saban lost to Tennessee on Saturday for the first time since taking over Alabama. According to one analyst, the longtime Bama coach made a big mistake at the end of the game. As CBS was conducting their postgame show following the Volunteers’ 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide, Rick...
Yardbarker
Watch: Tennessee offensive lineman pukes on the field, keeps playing anyways
No. 6 Tennessee offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford was the only Volunteers player feeling sick Saturday. In a viral tweet, he can be seen in the huddle vomiting and then staring down the defense while nodding his head as if taunting his opponents. There was no stoppage of play. It was football at its purest.
