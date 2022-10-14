Rapper Tsu Surf was detained on a RICO charge in New Jersey on Thursday. A source told Fox 5 New York that Tsu Surf was inside a Jersey City residence when the U.S. Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force showed up to execute the arrest. He and a woman reportedly attempted to leave through a back door, but retreated back into the home upon realizing the overwhelming law enforcement presence.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO