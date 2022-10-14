ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Comments / 0

Related
GMA

Kroger buys Albertsons in massive supermarket merger, what it means for consumers

Two major U.S. supermarkets will combine forces after a unanimous all-cash merger agreement was reached between the boards of Kroger and Albertsons. Kroger, the second largest grocery store chain, purchased the fourth largest, Albertsons, for an estimated total enterprise value of $24.6 billion, the company announced in a news release Friday. "This combination will expand customer reach and improve proximity to deliver fresh and affordable food to approximately 85 million households with a premier omnichannel experience."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
freightwaves.com

Did Kroger and Albertsons just create a grocery delivery powerhouse?

The grocery delivery wars have a new challenger. Long a two-horse race between Amazon and Walmart, the playing field may have shifted with Kroger’s (NYSE: KR) acquisition of Albertsons (NYSE: ACI), combining the second- and fourth-largest grocers in the country in terms of market share. The $25 billion purchase...
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

Kroger eyes Albertsons in largest grocery deal in years

The second largest US grocery company, Kroger, is hoping to acquire its competitor—and the fourth largest player—Albertsons, and the deal may happen as soon as today, according to Bloomberg. It would be one of the biggest retail mergers in years and certainly the biggest grocery deal since they rebooted Supermarket Sweep.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
chulavistatoday.com

Kroger and Albertsons announce a $24.6 billion merger

Two of the largest grocery chains in the county inked a new $24.6 billion merger agreement that could shift the food-retail ecosystem if it escapes antitrust review by federal regulators. Kroger announced it plans to acquire Albertsons for $24.6 billion. The companies have a combined 4,996 stores across the country...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy